I N 1867 AN English missionary James Hudson Taylor wrote a letter to his country defending its policy of encouraging fellow preachers in China to wear Chinese robes and Manchu-style pigtails. By dressing in Western clothes, he explained, they risked giving the impression that becoming a Christian meant becoming a foreigner. Taylors’ concern was justified. Such was the contempt for those who embraced the faith that long before the Communist Party took power in 1949, people said: one more Christian, one less Chinese. Chinese officials still mumble this phrase today.

In the 1950s, the party began cutting ties between Chinese Christianity and foreign churches and forcing believers to pray only in places authorized by the government. Eventually, all religious activity was banned and brutally crushed. A few years after Mao Zedong’s death in 1976, the restrictions were partially relaxed. This led to an explosion of Christian worship, much of it in small house churches with no official ties. Protestantism developed particularly quickly, as did its relations with foreign countries. Foreign missionaries, often working as teachers, flocked. Now, in an effort to regain control, China is once again trying to sinify Christianity. This will prove to be more difficult than in the days of Maos.

All religions in China are targeted by the sinification campaign, launched in 2015 by the country’s leader, Xi Jinping. Among ethnic minorities in the western regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, these efforts are part of a larger attack on cultural and religious identity. More than a million Muslims in Xinjiang, most of whom are ethnic Uyghurs, have been sent to de-radicalization camps, which has notably warned them of the dangers of foreign influence on Islam. There are 11m of Uyghurs and 7m, mainly Buddhists, Tibetans. But there are many more Christians between 60 and 80 meters. More than three-quarters of them are Protestants, of whom about half attend house churches. The party is fully aware of the role Christians have played in anti-Communist movements in other countries.

In 2018 and 2019, the government released five-year plans to sinify each of the country’s five officially recognized religions: Buddhism, Islam, Taoism, and Christianity, which China treats as two separate religions: Protestantism and Catholicism. . The Protestant plan reads in parts like the one Taylor would have liked. He encourages churches to use Chinese architecture and Chinese tunes for hymns, as well as Chinese-style painting, calligraphy, and other popular cultural forms.

But the document also has a difficult message. It does not specifically mention house churches, but demands compliance with the country’s recently revised regulations on religion, which came into effect in early 2018. These impose stiffer fines for unauthorized use of premises. for religious purposes, require official authorization for religious training abroad, and prohibit any control of churches by outside forces. Without naming him, the plan dooms the puzzling and poisonous views of a deceased missionary, Jonathan Chao, who has supported house churches in China from bases outside the country.

Even for many who attend formal churches, the five-year plans stress the need to integrate Christian theology with socialist ideology. He says quotes should be used by preachers to promote core socialist values. These principles should feature more prominently in their training. Interpretations of the Bible are expected to become more sinified, which presumably means they should help strengthen belief in socialism.

With Catholics, China can feel that it has made progress. In 2018, the party struck a deal with the Vatican that gave both sides a say in the appointment of bishops. The agreement means, in effect, that no Catholic who rejects a party can become a bishop in China, a victory, as the party must see, for sinification.

The deal with the Vatican took years to be finalized. The party may find it much more difficult to bring Protestants back under its wing. In state-approved churches, it was fairly easy to impose a Chinese appearance through the display of national flags and portraits of Mr. Xi. But many pastors have dragged their feet. One said he avoided having to put a photo of Mr. Xi next to the cross in his church, arguing that it would invite comparisons between the Chinese leader and the criminal who was crucified alongside Jesus.

House churches are an even bigger problem for the party. Since 2018, officials have stepped up the pressure on them. In 2019, a court in southwestern Chengdu city sentenced one of China’s most outspoken house church pastors, Wang Yi, to nine years in prison. He had tried to create a Reformed presbytery of western China by uniting churches from various provinces. From the pulpit, he called Mr. Xi a sinner for persecuting the church.

Some of the larger house churches, however, have broken up into smaller groups and continue to worship without official approval (mostly online during the pandemic). Until now, the authorities have not responded with mass arrests as they once did, until the 1990s. But the government can lose patience, especially if, despite all its hostile signals towards the Christians in the churches homes, their number continues to grow rapidly. Christian faith gives them a purpose, it gives them ethical standards, it gives migrants a family far from home. What can the party do about it? asks Easten Law of Princeton Theological Seminary. A house church pastor says the party risks alienating young white-collar Christians, turning those who are not its enemy into its enemy.

For now, social media remains inundated with Christian material. There are many Bible study groups on WeChat, a popular social media platform. Many churches also use WeChat forums. Unauthorized seminars and missionary training schools are still operating (the pandemic has also prompted them to go online). In many house churches, online congregations are 50% larger than meetings held in person, says one pastor.

The five-year plan states that the historical lesson learned from the repeated setbacks of Christianity prevalent in China is fundamentally linked to its inability to overcome its foreign character. However, recent growth in faith suggests that weirdness is not a problem. In many ways, sinification in the cultural sense has already occurred. We are Christians and we are also proudly Chinese, said the pastor. The parties’ attempt to politically sinify Christians may also squeeze the church but will not crush it, he says. We will continue to give Caesar what Caesars is. And we will continue to give to God what is of the gods.