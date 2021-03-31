India reports highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths so far this year





Commuters wait to board a commuter train on Tuesday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus ahead of the nighttime curfew that has been put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai. // AP, Rajanish Kakade

MUMBAI India on Wednesday recorded its biggest increase in COVID-19 deaths so far this year, as authorities in worst-hit Mumbai requisitioned private hospitals and nursing homes amid a wave unprecedented coronavirus infections.

The coronavirus death toll on Wednesday was 354, the highest since mid-December. The number of confirmed cases in India has more than quintupled from around 9,000 cases at the end of January to 53,000 today. The increase follows a sharp drop in cases from their September 2020 peak that scientists are still trying to figure out.

The commercial capital Mumbai, hit hard by the first wave of the virus last spring, has once again become the epicenter of South Asia. The number of cases is now the highest since the start of the pandemic. The surrounding state of Maharashtra reports about 10 times more cases than any other state in India.

Scientists are working to determine which parts of the population are now most affected. “Are these people who weren’t infected before? Or are these cases of re-infection?” asks Dr Gagandeep Kang, virologist at Christian Medical College in Vellore, India.

Last summer, a survey of serological tests in Mumbai found that 57% of residents of the city’s slums had antibodies suggesting prior exposure to the coronavirus. But in wealthier areas, the percentage of people with antibodies was much lower. Kang and other medical experts therefore believe that this wave may be among people who were not infected the first time.

“People who were previously able to isolate themselves and avoid becoming infected are now on the move and more likely to be infected,” says Kang.

She says private hospitals, which cater for well-off Indians, appear to be more strained this time around than public hospitals. The opposite was true during India’s first wave last spring.

Kang believes a combination of factors is likely fueling new cases.

“The protection against a first infection is limited in time, and we have now reached a state where previously infected people can no longer ward off the infection,” she says.

Another possibility is infection with new variants of the virus.

Last week, India’s health ministry said it had identified several variants of the coronavirus in the country, including one it called a “double mutant” because it has two mutations. But the ministry said it was too early to say whether this variant was the cause of the latest spike in infections.

Infections are also increasing in neighboring Pakistan, following a similar pattern of decline. The country confirmed its highest daily toll of the year on Tuesday, with 100 new deaths.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive on March 20, and President Arif Alvi announced on Monday that was the case as well. Delayed in vaccine supply, Pakistan announced this week that it will import raw materials from CanSino Biologics to China, to assemble an additional 3 million doses of vaccine.

In a circular issued on Monday, Mumbai placed all hospitals and nursing homes under temporary government control. He ordered them to release asymptomatic patients who do not have comorbidities and asked private hospitals to reserve all intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.

India is the world’s largest producer of vaccines and is trying to ramp up vaccinations quickly. On Thursday, he plans to open eligibility to anyone 45 or older. India has administered around 63 million vaccines to date. But with a population of nearly 1.4 billion, only a tiny fraction of the population has achieved protection.

“Although our absolute immunization numbers are high, for our population, if you look at the percentage, it’s very, very low,” says Dr Vineeta Bal, immunologist at the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research. . “Will the virus win or will the vaccination protect us? This race is really against the clock.”

NPR producer Sushmita Pathak contributed reporting from Mumbai.

