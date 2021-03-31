Jakarta witnesses shooting at national police headquarters





Indonesian authorities shot a person who entered the national police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday, local media reported, calling it a “suspected terrorist attack.” Major television broadcasters aired footage showing what appeared to be a person wearing a veil and long black clothes entering the complex as gunshots rang out. The lone figure fell to the ground and subsequently remained motionless as police surrounded the body, the footage showed. Police outposts have also been frequent targets of Indonesian extremists in the past. Authorities did not respond to a request for comment. The exchange at the police headquarters in downtown Jakarta comes days after two suicide bombers attacked a cathedral in the town of Makassar on the island of Sulawesi, injuring 20 people. Several injured were in intensive care for serious burns. Read | Bride and groom suicide bombers identified in Indonesian church attack The newlywed couple who attacked the church on Sunday were from the pro-Islamic State extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), police said, warning of possible attacks. More than a dozen other people suspected of the conspiracy have been arrested in recent days. The couple belonged to an Islamic study group along with several of the other suspects, police said. Sunday’s explosion at Makassar’s main Catholic cathedral came just after worshipers finished celebrating Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week in the run-up to Easter Sunday. The attack came after dozens of suspected militants were arrested in recent months by the Indonesian counterterrorism team. The world’s most populous Muslim-majority country has long struggled against Islamist militancy and has suffered a number of devastating attacks over the past two decades. The 2002 Bali bombings were the country’s worst terrorist attack, killing more than 200 people, mostly foreign tourists. Read also | Bomb-rocked Indonesian cathedral an act of terror: Prime Minister Joko Widodo Indonesian security forces regularly arrest suspected militants, and attacks have often been low-level and have targeted national security forces. Before Sunday, one of the country’s last major deadly attacks came in 2018, when a dozen people were killed after a family of suicide bombers blew themselves up in churches during Sunday services in the second. largest city in Indonesia, Surabaya. The family – comprising two daughters aged nine and 12 – and another family of five, who carried out the suicide bombing on a police headquarters, all belonged to the same Quran study group and were related. to JAD, which pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State. Formed in 2015, JAD gained notoriety the following year for a gun and suicide bombing in the capital Jakarta that killed four civilians and four assailants – including one who blew himself up in a Starbucks store. . It was the first attack claimed by ISIS in Southeast Asia. JAD was also involved in a 2019 suicide bombing at the cathedral in the Philippines by a married Indonesian couple that killed worshipers and security forces.

