Website strengthens Trump’s bond with supporters





When not ruling it out, Democrats are doing their best to prepare for the achievements of former President Donald Trump. To hear them say it, Dr Anthony Fauci led the fast-track vaccination operation, and President Joe Biden should be credited with his deployment.

The demons are particularly happy about Trump’s ban on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

If they think it has dampened his fire, they are very wrong.

Trump and his wife Melania have launched a website, 45office.com, providing a way for supporters to contact the couple.

The official website of the 45th President of the United States will allow individuals to submit correspondence, schedule requests and press inquiries for the president and Ms. Trump, they said. President and Mrs. Trump are continually empowered by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch.

The site will undoubtedly arouse the wrath of Dems – and the contempt of late-night hosts – who rarely miss an opportunity to poke fun at the former president, while ignoring his call for $ 74 million. Americans.

As the left wing continues to gain power on Capitol Hill and progressive legislation is passed with little regard for those with opposing views, you can bet Trump supporters are reaching out and speaking out.

A website might not have the immediacy of a Twitter explosion, but it’s still a valuable platform if one wants, for example, to support Tory candidates for the midterm elections. .

Trump still has juice and supporters. And Democrats will ignore both of these elements at their political peril.

