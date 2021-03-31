Turkey insists Libya did not ask to end military cooperation – Middle East Monitor





An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denied media reports that the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, has asked Ankara to cancel the 2018 military cooperation agreement between Turkey and the previous government national agreement in Tripoli. . Yasin Aktay accused the French media of having fabricated the story. For request of Sputnik on the possibility of modifying the maritime demarcation agreement with Libya based on developments in the Middle East, including the rapprochement with Cairo, Aktay said it was possible, but he does not know if it is to l ‘agenda. Al-Menfi and the head of the government of national unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeideh, met Erdogan last Friday at the start of an official visit to Turkey. They took office on March 16 to lead Libya until the end of the year general elections. After the meeting, Al-Menfi expressed hope that the new deal between Turkey and Egypt would lead to support for the political process in Libya. READ: Turkey arrests 5 Russians, Libyans near border with Syria







