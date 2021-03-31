AHY: Thank you and very sincere thanks to President Joko Widodo





RILIS.ID, Jakarta

President of the Democratic Party (PD) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) appreciated the government’s decision to reject the results of the Extraordinary Congress or KLB Sibolangit, Deliserdang, North Sumatra. << Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to Allah SWT, Almighty God, that what the government has decided today is an affirmation of the truth, legality and constitutionality of the Democratic Party regarding the leadership, management and the constitution of the party, namely the AD / ART which has a permanent legal force and has been legalized by the State ”, declared AHY in its press release, Wednesday (31/3/2021). AHY admits he humbly accepted the decision. According to him, the government’s decision is good news for the Democratic Party and also for the democratic life of the country. He said the government applied the law honestly and fairly. With this decision, AHY stressed that there would be no more dualism within the democratic body. “On behalf of all leaders, administrators, cadres and supporters of the Democratic Party throughout Indonesia, I would like to express my gratitude and highest gratitude to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, who has kept the government’s promise. to uphold the law as properly and as fairly as possible, in the event of this illegal and unconstitutional outbreak, ”AHY said. SBY’s eldest son also appreciated the loyalty, loyalty, strength, hard work and extraordinary dedication of the party leaders and administrators. From the DPP, DPD, DPC, DPAC, from sub-branch level to sub-branches, including wing organizations, DPLN and all Democratic cadres and supporters throughout Indonesia. << In particular, thanks and respect to the Chairman and members of the High Council, the Advisory Council, the Honorary Council and the Party Tribunal, as well as to the friends, leaders, presidents and members of the Democratic Party faction, both the DPR RI than the Provincial DPRD in the regency / city, ”he said. According to AHY, the Sibolangit KLB has become a serious threat to the development of democracy and the regeneration agenda of political party leadership in Indonesia. "We know that the path of the struggle for democracy is not easy; building a party is not easy either, it takes hard work, sweat and tears, perseverance and patience to take it forward, ”he said. Meanwhile, AHY said, few people are trying to find shortcuts in justifying all means, including the theft of political parties by unethical, illegal and unconstitutional means. "We know the phenomena and the threats post-truth politics also continues to eclipse our democracy, where the lies that are repeated can be believed by some people become new truths, ”he added. For example, there are attempts to manipulate public opinion regarding the legality of the party, as well as attempts to manipulate the history of the Party’s founding. Democrats, “AHY continued. He called on Democratic cadres to continue the struggle. Including making the KLB event a valuable lesson and lesson to build strength and become momentum for us to rise up.” Avoid slander and hoax. Express your opinions, especially on social media, responsibly. Don’t get too euphoric. Remember the character of the Democrats, as a smart and polite party. You have to stay humble, you have to stay on your guard. Continue to strengthen our friendship and our collaboration, with civil society and all other elements of the nation “, he asked. Finally, AHY invites its executives to continue to collaborate with the people in order to fight for the hopes of the people, Almighty God, ”he concluded. Editor

: Segan Simanjuntak

