Pakistan to resume trade with India after nearly two years

Pakistan lifted a 19-month ban on imports of Indian cotton and sugar on Wednesday, Finance Minister Hammad Azhar said, the news agency reported PTI. This is a step towards reviving the suspended trade between two neighbors, experts said.

Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Council on Wednesday authorized the private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar, Reuters mentionned. The move will help Pakistan reduce soaring sugar prices ahead of Ramadan.

India is the world’s largest producer of cotton and the second largest producer of sugar. Exports to its neighbor will reduce the surpluses weighing on its local markets.

Pakistani buyers have already started to inquire about purchasing Indian sugar and cotton, which are offered at lower prices than other countries, Reuters said. India is offering sugar at a discounted price compared to supplies from Thailand, a trader for a global trading company said, according to reports.

Pakistan was a major buyer of Indian cotton until 2019, when Islamabad banned imports of goods from India after New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the Kashmir region. that both countries claim.

The armed forces of India and Pakistan announced on February 25 that they had agreed to strictly adhere to all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas. sectors.

Letters were also exchanged between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. First, Modi wrote a letter saluting Khan on Pakistan’s National Day, Khan responded with proposals for results-oriented discussions.

“We are convinced that lasting peace and stability in South Asia is contingent on the resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir,” wrote the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter dated March 29.

Khan said creating an “enabling environment is imperative for constructive and results-oriented dialogue.”

(With contributions from Reuters)