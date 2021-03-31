Old photos of Trump are circulating online in fake ‘Pyongyang summit’ posts





A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times in several YouTube and Facebook posts claiming it shows former US President Donald Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a summit in Pyongyang on March 14, 2021 The claim is false: all the images shown in the video have circulated in reports and social media posts. As of March 30, 2021, there was no credible report that Trump had visited in Pyongyang in 2021.

The claim was shared with this YouTube video. It was titled: Latest News) President Trump Secretly Visited Pyongyang on March 14.

The video, which has been viewed over 60,000 times, includes a screenshot showing footage and reporting.

The Korean-language stop in the clip translates in part to English: It appears North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump met on March 14, 2021 Pyongyang time. Mainstream media is talking about Bidens’ attempt to speak to North Korea, but Trump has already done so when meeting Kim. This is the fact, which is now being reported to the world, in fact, those who are supposed to know [about the summit]are aware, according to my source. The photos included here prove it to you.

AFP has numbered the images and reports shown in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of deceptive YouTube video, captured on March 25, 2021. Each photo and report has been numbered by AFP in yellow.

The screenshot above also includes two Telegram messages dated November 2017. None of them refer to Trump’s alleged visit to Pyongyang.

A similar claim regarding the alleged Trump-Kim summit has been shared on Facebook here, here, here and here.

The claim is false: The photos and reports seen in the YouTube video relate to unrelated events.

As of March 31, 2021, there was no credible report that Trump visited Pyongyang in 2021.

Photos of the British Royal Family

Image 1 shows two photos of Trump standing with British Queen Elizabeth. They were published by The New York Times on July 14, 2018.

The caption reads: President Trump briefly preceded Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Windsor Castle on Friday. The photos have been credited to Richard Pohle.

Below is a screenshot comparison of photos from the misleading social media post (L) and the original image published by the New York Times (R):

Comparison of screenshots between the photo seen in the misleading social media post (L) and the original image published by the New York Times (R).

Image 2 shows Trump standing between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. It was published by Getty Images on June 3, 2019.

The photo caption reads: “Queen Elizabeth II (second from left) officially welcomes US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (left) with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla , Duchess of Cornwall (right) at a welcoming ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England “.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo seen in the deceptive social media post (L) and the original image posted by Getty Images (R):

Screen capture comparison between the photo seen in the misleading social media post (L) and the original image posted by Getty Images (R).

Photo of American politician

Image 3 shows Trump with Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, who shared it on his verified Twitter account on March 16, 2021.

I appreciated the opportunity to meet with the president earlier today in Florida, Jones’s tweet read.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo seen in the deceptive social media post (L) and the original image posted by Jones (R):

Below is a screenshot comparison between the photo seen in the misleading social media post (L) and the original image posted by Jones (R).

Images about Melania Trump

Image 4 shows Trump standing with his wife, Melania. It was posted on November 4, 2020 in this article by HELLO! – a British magazine.

The article is titled: Melania Trump’s Most Stylish First Lady Outfits Over the Years.

It reads in part: During her state visit to the UK in June 2019, Melania again impressed with her stunning clothing collection, wearing everything from Dior haute couture to that incredible red Clare Waight Keller dress ( pictured above), which she wore to a dinner party at the US Ambassador’s London residence, Winfield House. So very Meghan Markle!

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading social media post (L) and the original image posted by HELLO! (R):

Screen capture comparison between the photo seen in the misleading social media post (L) and the original image posted by Hello Magazine (R).

Picture 7 shows Melania wearing a pink dress. It was published in this HuffPost report on February 14, 2019.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo seen in the deceptive social media post (L) and the original image posted by HuffPost (R):

Screenshot comparison between the photo seen in the misleading social media post (L) and the original image posted by Huffpost (R).

The photo caption, credited to Bloomberg via Getty Images, reads: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump await the arrival of Ivan Duque, President of Colombia, to the White House on February 13. “

Unrelated news reports

Screenshots of three unrelated news reports were included in the video to substantiate the false statement regarding Trumps’ alleged visit to Pyongyang.

The report in Image 5 is headlined: Trump Meets Kim Jong Un, Becomes First sitting U.S. President to enter North Korea. It was published here on June 30, 2019 by the American channel NBC News.

Alongside Kim in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone, Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to cross the 1953 armistice line between North Korea and South Korea, then joined Kim for a meeting of about 50 minutes, reads part of the report. .

Trump and Kim held a one-day summit in the Korean Demilitarized Zone on June 30, 2019, as reported in this AFP report.

The report in Image 6 is in the headlines: North Korea has ignored the diplomatic efforts of the Biden administration after Trump’s unprecedented nuclear summit with Kim Jong Un.

It was originally written by the Reuters news agency and was later published here by MailOnline, the website of the British tabloid The Daily Mail, on March 13, 2021.

The report quotes a senior official in the Biden administration who said North Korea had not responded to the behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February.

It does not contain any reference to Trump’s alleged meeting with Kim in Pyongyang in March 2021.

