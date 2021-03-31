The Guardian’s Take on Boris Johnson’s Race Review: You Can’t Be Serious | Race





BThe oris Johnson race review reported on Wednesday, although one could be forgiven for thinking its findings were written a long time ago. Establishing the commission last summer, the prime minister described his work as changing the narrative to end feelings of victimization and discrimination. The head of her political unit, Munira Mirza, has attacked what she calls the anti-racist lobby and its culture of grievance. Staff appear to have been appointed accordingly. Before a single piece of evidence was gathered, the verdict had been delivered. In the process, No 10 did not investigate the realities of racism, but exploited them in an attempt to fuel a culture war. He turned valid political concerns against the very people who voiced them. If this is data on ethnic inequalities that Mr Johnson is researching, Whitehall has released report after report over the past few years proving overt discrimination in the criminal justice system (the Lammy Review of 2017), uncomfortable truths about discrimination. in schools, courts and workplaces (Theresa Mays Race Audit 2017), including on salary (McGregor-Smith Review 2017); as well as evidence of racial disproportion in deaths under police duress (the Angiolini report, commissioned in 2015) and, more recently, the Windrush review from last March. Some statements in the reports are just ignorant; others are downright offensive. He calls for a dictionary or lexicon of well-known British words of Indian origin, not knowing that a famous glossary called Hobson-Jobson was published in 1903 and remains accessible today. The following sentence runs: There is a new story about the Caribbean experience that talks about the period of slavery not only about profit and suffering, but also about how Africans turned into one. Africa / Great Britain remodeled. Historians report that more Africans were forcibly taken to Jamaica during the slave trade than imported throughout the continent of North and Central America. Many have been worked to death, suffering from unimaginable violence and humiliation from their supervisors. Far from being buried, this story demands to be told to British schoolchildren. The main argument is that while there are cases of bigotry (especially online), racism influences life chances much less than economics, geography or family background. The report shows concern for the white working class, but people from ethnic minorities can obviously be working class, just ask a Bangladeshi laborer or a Somali Uber driver. The obstacles they face cannot be clearly divided between race and class, but are a complex combination of these factors and more. This point has been well underlined by many people in the UK, including greats like A Sivanandan and Stuart Hall. And there’s no denying the structural racism in a society where a black man is 19 times more likely to be arrested and searched by the Met than his white friend, or a young black mother is four times more likely to die in childbirth. When three out of five of all healthcare workers killed by Covid are blacks, Asians or some other ethnic minority, even though these groups represent only one in five of the staff, which cannot be attributed to class: race is clearly at work. The backdrop to this report was the brutal police murder of George Floyd and the heavy death and disease toll the coronavirus has inflicted on ethnic minorities in the UK. It was a moment of tremendous public shock, and there remains a palpable thirst to have a real conversation about the realities of racism today. The 1981 Brixton Riots and the murder of Stephen Lawrence produced the Scarman and Macpherson Reports, respectively, which held up the proverbial mirror and urged the powerful to do better. Bad luck this time. Mr Johnson and his allies have dishonored this moment, using it in bad faith to pursue a spiteful match against people of all ethnicities who want greater fairness. And why? To score a few more seats on the board in the next election?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos