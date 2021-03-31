Kashmir Committee passes resolution to praise Prime Minister Imran Khan’s services for Kashmir





ISLAMABAD: March 31 – Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi chairing the committee meeting in Parliament. APP

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): The Kashmir Committee on Wednesday adopted a resolution welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to link the resolution of the Kashmir dispute to regional peace and stability.

The committee met under the chairmanship of its chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi and adopted the resolution. The resolution recognized the role played by the prime minister as ambassador to the Kashmiris and gave its full support to the efforts to resolve the dispute in Kashmir.

The resolution declared that Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan according to the vision of the father of the nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah and said that Pakistan will settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. .

The resolution called on the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights organizations to ensure the immediate release of all political prisoners from Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by India ( IIOJK), especially the senior leaders of the Hurriyat Conference who have been put behind bars for decades without conviction.

He also called for the release of Syed Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat, Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Ashraf Sehrai, Asiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen and others who were subjected to inhuman treatment in prisons and demanded that all the women be removed. IIOJK prisoners return to Kashmiri prisons.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez, while briefing members of the committee, said there was no change in Pakistan’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and that the position of the Pakistan was anchored in United Nations (UN) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. dispute.

Zahid Hafeez said the statement by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Kotli was in line with Pakistan’s long-standing policy on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in all forums.

He said that the recent agreement between Pakistani and Indian military to observe the 2003 Line of Control Agreement was aimed at saving the lives and property of the Kashmiri people living on both sides of the LoC.

“To save lives in Kashmir and bring some comfort to Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC, it was necessary to respect the ceasefire agreement,” he said.

He said the focus was on a purely military understanding of the military mechanisms reached over the LoC ceasefire.

He said Pakistan believes that any violation of the ceasefire agreement may jeopardize regional peace and may also harm the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC.

“There is absolutely no change in Pakistan’s position on resolving the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and under the UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute,” he said.

The chairman of the committee said that the relevant issues of Khurram Dastagir Khan would be addressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the next meeting.

PEMRA President Saleem Ahmed said that 50 TV channels had allocated specific time to cover the Kashmir issue and 38 channels had covered Kashmir in terms of documentaries, songs and programs.

He said that in February alone, ten hours of coverage was given by each TV station. While the Prime Minister’s speech in Kotli was covered by 48 TV channels. He said PEMRA can lead private channels to broadcast 10% content under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The president ordered that private television stations develop television films, dramas and special awareness programs to project awareness of the Kashmir dispute.

He also lamented the absence of the regional manager of the social media site Facebook, from the committee meeting in which the official refused to attend the meeting.

Shehryar Khan Afridi asked the PTA chairman to ensure that the regional Facebook representative attends the next committee meeting and responds to questions raised by committee members.

The president of the PTA informed that Facebook did not block a single account of a Pakistani user while one account was reported in 2020. He said that the PTA was in contact with Facebook and that the organization was establishing his office in Pakistan to ensure compliance with local rules. laws.

Shehryar Khan Afridi asked the PTA chairman to ensure that the social media site adheres to state policy protocols.

He asked the PTA chairman to schedule an online meeting with the regional Facebook representative to ensure that Kashmiri and Pakistani users have equal opportunities on social media sites.

Later, the Ministry of Information and its related departments including Radio Pakistan, EP Wing, PID, PTV, ISA and APP made presentations to brief the parliamentary committee on the projection of the dispute in Kashmir.

