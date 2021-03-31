Politics
Exclusive: $ 1 billion for every chipmaker who ‘makes in India’, sources say
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is offering more than $ 1 billion in cash to every semiconductor company that sets up manufacturing units in the country as it seeks to build on its industry of assembly of smartphones and strengthen its electronics supply chain, two officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modis Make in India drive has helped make India the second largest mobile maker in the world after China. New Delhi believes it is time for chip companies to take root in the country.
The government will give cash incentives of more than $ 1 billion to every company that sets up chip manufacturing units, a senior government official told Reuters, declining to be named because he was not. allowed to speak with the media.
We assure them that the government will be a buyer and that there will also be mandates in the private market (for companies to buy locally made chips).
How to disburse the cash incentives has yet to be decided and the government has asked the industry for comment, said a second government source, who also declined to be identified.
Governments around the world are subsidizing the construction of semiconductor factories as chip shortages hamper the automotive and electronics industries and highlight the global dependence on Taiwan for supplies.
India is also keen to establish reliable suppliers for its electronics and telecommunications industry to reduce its dependence on China following last year’s border skirmishes.
Locally manufactured chips will be named as trusted sources and may be used in products ranging from CCTV cameras to 5G equipment, the first source said.
But the sources did not say whether any semiconductor companies have expressed interest in establishing units in India.
India’s technology ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
PREVIOUS ATTEMPTS
India has tried to win over semiconductor players before, but companies have been put off by India’s wobbly infrastructure, unstable power supply, bureaucracy and poor planning. (reut.rs/3fyV6Zr)
New government pressure to attract chipmakers is more likely to succeed, following the success of the smartphone industry, industry insiders say.
In addition, Indian conglomerates, such as the Tata Group, have also expressed interest in getting into high-tech electronics and manufacturing.
India invited an expression of interest from chipmakers in December for the establishment of manufacturing units in the country or for the acquisition of these manufacturing units abroad by an Indian company or consortium. .
The government has extended the last date for submitting this expression of interest to the end of March from Jan.31, given the level of demand from the industry, the government source said.
Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures fund has applied to settle in India, he said on Wednesday. An auto industry source said she did so as the head of an investor consortium.
A chip shortage is holding back India’s auto industry just as it sees the first signs of a recovery in demand after sales slump in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Officials from India’s Ministry of Technology met with executives from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a leading auto industry body, earlier this year to assess the demand from automakers for chips, said three sources from the automotive industry on condition of anonymity.
The government estimates that it would cost around $ 5-7 billion to set up a chip manufacturing unit in India and that it would take 2-3 years after all approvals were in place, the company said. one of the sources of the automotive industry.
The source added that New Delhi was willing to offer companies concessions, including duty exemptions, research and development fees and interest-free loans.
Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Aditi Shah; Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine and Mathieu Rosemain; Edited by Barbara Lewis and Jan Harvey
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]