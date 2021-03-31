Pakistan partially renews trade ties with India | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday lifted the ban on importing cotton and sugar from India for nearly two years amid a gradual thaw in relations between the two rival nuclear-weapon neighbors.

Finance Minister Hamad Azhar told reporters in Islamabad that his government had authorized importers to urgently source cotton and 500,000 tonnes of white sugar from Indian suppliers in order to keep soaring domestic prices under control .

Sugar prices are comparatively much lower in India, so we decided to reopen the sugar trade with India and allowed the private sector to import 500,000 tonnes, Azhar said after chairing a meeting of the Federal Coordinating Committee. economic decision-making.

It will improve supplies here (in Pakistan) and overcome a temporary shortage in the country, and help bring down soaring sugar prices, he added.

Azhar defended the move, saying there was no harm in reopening trade with India if it helped lower prices for economically overwhelmed Pakistanis. He said that if the situation required it, the government could also decide to lift the ban on other imports from India.

Pakistan was one of the main buyers of Indian cotton until August 2019, when Islamabad banned imports of goods from the neighboring country in protest against the revocation by the new Delhis of the semi-autonomous status of Kashmir under Indian administration.

The Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan. Both claim all of Kashmir and have fought two wars over it since the two countries gained independence from Britain in 1947.

India wants normal relations, including trade relations with all countries, including Pakistan, Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of State for Trade and Industry, told India’s parliament last week, in response to a question on the possibility of resuming bilateral trade.

Pakistan unilaterally suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019. It is up to Pakistan to review its unilateral measures on trade, Puri said.

Pakistan’s decision to partially reopen bilateral trade on Wednesday came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to the letter from his Indian counterparts, saying the Pakistani people want peaceful and cooperative relations with India.

We are convinced that lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on the resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, Khan wrote.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his letter sent last week, sent greetings to Pakistan on the country’s national holiday.

As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative, Modi wrote.

The exchange of goodwill messages and the resumption of limited trade comes a month after Indian and Pakistani military commanders unexpectedly announced that they were immediately ending hostilities along their de facto Kashmir border to re-establish a 2002 ceasefire.

The wave of peace gestures, analysts say, has visibly eased tensions and reduced rhetoric from India and Pakistan.

“It appears that a calibrated thaw attempt between India and Pakistan is underway,” said Amit Baruah, editor of The Hindu newspaper in New Delhi.

However, while I wish every success with the new attempts to build bridges between the two estranged neighbors, there are serious doubts as to whether (military) settlements in Pakistan and India really want peace, Baruah said.

It is widely perceived that whenever Pakistani and Indian political leaders have moved towards better relations in the past, military institutions on both sides have scuttled these movements.

Pakistani military leader General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier this month donated an olive branch to India stressing the need to bury the past and move forward.

But for the resumption of the peace process, or for a constructive dialogue, our neighbor will have to create an enabling environment, especially in India-occupied Kashmir, Bajwa said at an international conference of experts and academics in Islamabad.

Anjana Pasricha has contributed from New Delhi.

