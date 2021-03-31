Turkey’s new central bank governor vows to maintain tight control over interest rates





The new governor of the Turkish Central Bank, Sahap Kavcioglu, said the current high inflation levels necessitated a tight monetary policy, pledging to keep the bank’s key interest rate above inflation until. ‘so that it is clearly on a permanent downward trajectory. His comments helped reduce the steep losses of the Turkish lira, which fell as much as 2.7% against the US dollar on Tuesday after the overnight sack of one of its deputies. Mr Kavcioglu was appointed to the post just over a week ago, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked former Governor Naci Agbal two days after raising the key rate to 19% to avoid inflation , which was 15.6% in February. The central bank overhaul has caused turmoil in the markets, fearing that Mr Kavcioglu, who before his appointment supported Erdogan’s view that high rates lead to high inflation, would cut rates prematurely, possibly below the level of inflation. But Mr Kavcioglu said that would not be appropriate, at least for now. “The high levels of inflation and the expectations of inflation over the period in which we find ourselves require a strict monetary policy,” he told the bank’s annual general meeting. “Until indicators indicating a permanent fall in inflation are achieved, we will keep the key rate above inflation, so as to maintain the disinflationary effect,” he added. Her comments helped the read cut her losses on Tuesday. The currency stood at 8.28 per US dollar at 4:54 p.m. in the United Arab Emirates, down 0.67% on the day, but recovering from an earlier low of 8.4510. Analysts have suggested that Turkey may revert to unorthodox policies, similar to those used before Mr Agbal’s appointment last November. Those concerns were exacerbated last week when the London lira’s overnight swap rate jumped to 1,400 percent one day, before falling gradually. Prior to Mr. Agbal’s appointment in November, the bank had also used the so-called “tightening of the door” instead of raising the policy rate, and sold reserves to protect the lira. Mr Kavcioglu said the one-week key rate will be the main political tool and that the political tools will be used “appropriately”. He added that inflation would fall to 5% in 2023.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos