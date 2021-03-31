Saudi Arabia targets 50% renewable energy by 2030, supports massive tree-planting initiative





The goal will require huge investments in solar technologies, experts warn, as less than 1% of the oil-producing country’s energy comes from renewables.

Saudi Arabia will generate 50% of its energy from renewable energies by 2030 and plant 10 billion trees in the decades to come, its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced.

In comments reported by the Saudi government-affiliated news agency, Bin Salman said the climate crisis had increased desertification, dust storms and air pollution in the Kingdom, damaging the Saudi economy and the country. health of its citizens.

In response, the Saudi Green Initiative aims to transform one of the world’s major oil producers into “a global leader in creating a greener world”. This is part of efforts to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil.

The Saudi news agency said the crown prince recognizes the Kingdom’s share of responsibility in tackling the climate crisis.

“We reject the false choice between preserving the economy and protecting the environment. Climate action will strengthen competitiveness, stimulate innovation and create millions of high-quality jobs, ”he said.

The statement was welcomed by Saudi Arabia’s allies in the Gulf, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa and the International Renewable Energy Agency.

I am delighted to learn about the “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives from my brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman! We have offered our support on these as there are many complementarities with our “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “10 Billion Tsunami Trees”. pic.twitter.com/ExHSS8DUVh

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 29, 2021

But the government has not said whether it will produce and export less oil while fueling its own economy with cheap solar energy.

Tanzeed Alam, a UAE-based climate change consultant, called Saudi Arabia’s revolving ambition “huge.”

“Coming from the world’s largest oil producer, that’s a pretty bold statement,” he told Climate Home News.

Renewables accounted for just 0.02% of Saudi Arabia’s final energy consumption in 2017, according to the IEA. The neighboring United Arab Emirates aim to reach the 50% target by 2050 while its capital Abu Dhabi wants to reach it by 2030.

Although some mountainous areas have potential for wind power, Alam said the majority of this renewable energy would come from solar power generated by huge farms in the desert. The scale of the projects and the power of the sun make solar power in Saudi Arabia cheaper than anywhere else, he said.

In a December 2020 report, the International Energy Agency said: “Solar PV [power], if deployed on a large scale and under favorable climatic conditions, can be very cost competitive. “

But Alam added that the Saudi government had “a lot of work to do” to meet its 50% target, including investing in energy storage. Currently, only Iceland and Norway derive more than 50% of their primary energy from renewables.

He added that the investments would come from both the government and the private sector. The government’s Public Investment Fund reduces risk financing that supports a competitive bidding process, he said.

In addition to renewables, the government has said it will pursue “clean hydrocarbon” projects to make fossil fuels less polluting. Chatham House analyst Valrie Marcel said this would likely include carbon capture and storage, reducing methane leaks and using renewable energy to extract fossil fuels.

Experts told Climate Home News that while Saudi Arabia’s tree-planting ambition is welcome, it’s unclear how they plan to plant 10 billion trees in the third driest country. of the world.

According to the Saudi press agency, 10 billion trees will be planted across the Kingdom “in the decades to come” and 50 billion will be planted across the Middle East.

Currently, only 0.5% of Saudi Arabia is forest, and the tree cover in the Middle East is mostly limited to the Mediterranean coast.

Environmental economist Kenneth Richards told Climate Home News: “It is not without precedent that mass tree planting has experienced high death rates due to local conditions. Given the potentially harsh climatic conditions in the regions that these two initiatives appear to be targeting, it is not hard to imagine a similar problem. “

But Tanzeed Alam, a UAE-based climate change consultant, said areas prone to desertification had once supported vegetation. “You think of Arabia and you think ‘OK, it’s just a desert.’ It’s not. There are many areas which are quite fertile and which are increasingly desertified. “

In the 1950s, the Saudi state abandoned a traditional system of sustainable land management called Al Hima, Alam added. Instead, the government took control of tribal lands and encouraged cultivation, which strained water resources.

I congratulate Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 for the new Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative which aims to plant 50 billion trees in the region.

We need the #climate action from everyone in the. I look forward to seeing these efforts reflected in ambitious #NDCs.

Patricia Espinosa C. (@PEspinosaC) March 30, 2021

Nina Lindstrom Friggens, a soil ecologist who has researched tree planting in Scotland, told Climate Home News the Saudi government needs to consider the wider implications of a massive tree planting initiative on local water resources and ensure that the project is managed in a sustainable manner.

“It is always encouraging to see governments discussing climate change mitigation, but it is important to understand that there are no simple solutions, and a holistic approach, which takes into account not only the sequestration of the carbon, but also land and water resources, biodiversity and livelihoods will be the keys to sustainable mitigation, ”she said.

Alam suggested that the iconic ghaf trees of the Arabian Peninsula would be a good choice, as they are long-lived, don’t use a lot of water, and support biodiversity.

He said the Al-Baydha restoration project could be an example of sustainable land restoration. It was a project led by scientist Neal Spackman and lauded by the Saudi government for reversing desertification by harvesting rainwater and planting drought-resistant date palms.







