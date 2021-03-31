Brexit reality is only hitting now, EU Barnier says





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Former European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that the reality of Britain’s decision to leave the bloc was only being felt now, years after the 2016 UK referendum on membership. FILE PHOTO: EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier makes a statement on the outcome of Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2020. Francisco Seco / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo Listing the changes made by Brexit since January 1, when Britain ended a transition out of the bloc, Barnier said trade barriers, limits on citizen movement and work visas were inevitable. For many people, the real consequences of the referendum are just beginning to be felt, Barnier said at an event in Switzerland via a video link from Paris. The reality, which has become clear to all, is that Brexit means recreating trade barriers that haven’t existed for 47 years, he said. Britain’s food and drink exports to the EU fell 75.5% in January, the Food and Beverage Federation said, attributing much of the drop to post barriers -Brexit. The UK government has said trade between the UK and the EU has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and problems with businesses adjusting to new customs rules, which it expects to improve with time. Barnier also pointed out that UK and EU citizens no longer enjoy free movement in the respective territories, stressing the need for musicians to obtain papers for work permits and their equipment in the EU and Great Britain . He also said Brexit was a lesson for the EU, which he said must show its 450 million citizens that the 27-state bloc has benefited everyone and that it is not about bureaucracy. aloof and indifferent that Brexit supporters often describe. Barnier defended his record of negotiating the EU-UK withdrawal agreement signed in January 2020 and the ensuing trade deal concluded on December 24, 2020, though he questioned whether he and the chief negotiator British David Frost really understood each other. We managed to make a deal (on trade), although I’m still not quite sure we understand each other all the time, Barnier said, reducing it to a certain vision of Europe and sharing. of national sovereignty. Frost was seen as the architect of British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ tough Brexit strategy to leave the bloc with a limited trade deal. Barnier, a former French Conservative Minister and European Commissioner, devoted most of his political life to a more in-depth integration of European states. Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alex Richardson

