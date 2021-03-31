Jaishankar calls on the president of Tajikistan; discusses parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation





On March 31, the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, met the President of Tajikistan Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir and appreciated the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation. Read also: India supports Afghan-Taliban talks: Jaishankar Mr. Jaishankar, who is in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, attended the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan on March 30. Earlier today, the minister paid tribute to the monument to the founder of the first Tajik state. On Dusti Square in Dushanbe. Paying tribute to the monument of Ismoili Somoni, founder of the first Tajik state, Jaishankar said in a tweet. After visiting Dusti Square, he called the President. Glad to meet President Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir of Tajikistan. Appreciated the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation, Jaishankar said on Twitter. On March 30, the minister called the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and discussed the expansion of bilateral economic and development cooperation. Sir. Jaishankar also conveyed greetings from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Rahmon. Thanks to President @EmomaliRahmon of Tajikistan for having me. Transmitted greetings from President Kovind and PM Modi. Discussed the expansion of our bilateral economic and development cooperation. He appreciated his assessment of the situation in Afghanistan, he tweeted. Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said he discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan with President Rahmon. We discussed how to expand our economic, trade and investment cooperation. How to develop more in terms of capacity building, how to strengthen our political cooperation and how to work more closely on Afghanistan, he said. He also expressed India’s strong solidarity with Tajikistan in the fight against COVID-19. Later, Jaishankar met with Tajikistan Defense Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo and discussed ways to further strengthen defense and security cooperation. Productive discussions with the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Sherali Mirzo of Tajikistan. Focused on strengthening our defense and security cooperation, Jaishankar tweeted. Tajikistan shares a 1,400 km long porus border with Afghanistan and is of immense geostrategic importance for India, which has provided military assistance to the main Central Asian country in the context of counterterrorism cooperation. India has also developed the Ayni air base near the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

