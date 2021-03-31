Are the warming ties between Turkey and Egypt a sign of geopolitical change?

Despite the cold diplomatic ties between Egypt and Turkey, Ankara on Friday offered to send a tugboat to help Egypt free a massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal, as relations could heat up between the two. country.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said his country was ready to send the emergency response vessel Nene Hatun, which is “one of the few machines in the world capable of carrying out a operation of this magnitude “.

“We have offered to help them and if they respond favorably, we will send them help,” Karaismailoglu said, according to the state news agency Anadolu. Egypt, however, did not request any international assistance and the vessel was successfully dislodged on Monday morning.

Relations between the two regional rivals hit an all-time low after the 2013 overthrow of former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who was heavily backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Other disputes between them include the nearly ten-year war in Libya, which is now unfolding and where the two countries support opposing camps.

And in a sign that it wants to mend barriers with Cairo, Ankara lobbied the Istanbul-based Egyptian opposition media to “soften” criticism from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Istanbul has become a media stronghold for Arab dissidents fleeing persecution in Egypt, Syria, Yemen and Libya following the Arab Spring protests of 2011.

Yusuf Erim, chief political analyst and editor of Turkish public broadcaster TRT, told The Media Line that the two regional powers have many common interests.

“Egypt was, is and always will be very important to Turkey, and good relations are a top priority of Ankara’s foreign policy,” he said.

Erim says the hostile relations between the presidents of the two countries have had an impact on official relations.

“Unfortunately, the bad relationship between Erdogan and Sisi has had a spillover effect on the relationship and neither side has been able to compartmentalize the freezing of relations since the 2013 coup that ousted Mohamed Morsi and saw Sisi come to power, ”he said.

Even though diplomatic relations were almost non-existent, other essential cooperation continued.

“Let us also not forget that Turkey has never interrupted its relations with Egypt, there has always been communication at least at the intelligence level, and we are seeing this move to the diplomatic level,” Erim said.

Erim also said that the Turkish president “will put the interests of citizens above his relationship with Sisi”.

He added that with the region’s changing geopolitical landscape, this easing was inevitable.

“I think that one of the main factors at the origin of this rapprochement is the evolution of regional dynamics and the return of the Iranian nuclear agreement, as well as the end of the fighting in Libya where the two parties are “understand that Turkey’s interests are protected and Egypt’s national security is respected, and the territorial integrity of the North African country is kept intact,” he said.

Hasan Awwad, an expert on Middle East politics at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, told The Media Line that Turkey’s economic and security interests in the Mediterranean require sitting down at the table with the Egypt, which requires a “relaxation” of rhetoric and the media. “incitement.”

Awwad says the struggle for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean has played a major role in Ankara’s shift in stance over Cairo.

“The definition of the maritime borders between Egypt and Libya in the Mediterranean is considered a matter of national security for Turkey, especially after the demarcation of the Egyptian borders in the Mediterranean. If relations work, Egypt will grant political concessions in the Mediterranean and possibly in Libya, where Turkey is present, ”he said.

Erim said that the election of US President Joe Biden and his focus on human rights may also have forced the two presidents to reassess their regional policies.

“Both countries want to prepare for Biden’s hands-on approach with his desire to meddle in countries’ domestic issues and raise many national issues on the US bilateral plate against Turkey or Egypt,” he said. Erim said, adding: “Both countries understand that if their relationship with the United States deteriorates, it is good to have alternatives in your foreign policy portfolio for cooperation.”

Turkey’s financial capital is home to three Egyptian television channels: El Sharq, a liberal media outlet owned by opposition figure Ayman Nour; Watan, the spokesperson for the Muslim Brotherhood; and Mekameleen, an independent channel close to the Islamist movement.

Nour denied the news that the channels are under pressure to change their editorial line or risk being shut down. He told the media that there were no “restrictions” but rather a request to “adjust” their editorials.

Nour said the rhetoric about shutting down Egyptian TV channels broadcasting from Turkey is totally “false”.

These news channels posed a lot of problems during Sisi’s reign, as they are followed by millions of Egyptians inside the country and they give them a contrasting narrative of how life is inside. their country far from any official control.

Through these canals, the Egyptians discovered the anti-government protests and the construction of many palaces by Sisi. The channels’ news programs also freely discussed government corruption.

Ankara announced last week that it had established diplomatic contacts with Egypt for the first time in seven years.

Yasin Aktay, an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, denied that Ankara planned to expel or hand over Egyptian journalists and political opponents in Cairo.

“Turkey will not arrest anyone and deliver no one,” Aktay said on social media.

Restoring ties with Egypt appears to be part of a larger Turkish plan to ease tensions with Arab states in the region after years of tension with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and after campaigns military in Syria, Libya and Iraq.

“Erdogan will keep the Egyptian opposition and its media tools as a pressure card because the Egyptian regime cannot be trusted. But he will decide the ceiling of their attack on the regime, ”Awwad said.

An outspoken Egyptian journalist and stern critic of Sisi, Moataz Matar, is the host of his eponymous program “With Mu’taz”, one of the programs that the Turkish authorities monitor for its constant and relentless attacks on the government.

Matar said he had yet to receive an official request to step back, but insisted that “Turkey was standing on the safe side,” adding in a social media post that he respected the decision. from Ankara.

“We don’t want to overwhelm Turkey. Just when we feel like we are getting pregnant at that point, we leave. We should never be a burden, ”he said.

Matar says that Sissi’s request to silence the chains “proves that their critics [of the regime] over the past seven years has been effective.

“Our passports were taken from us and we were not broken; our money was confiscated and we were not broken; we were kicked out and we weren’t broken; our families have been imprisoned, our families have been separated and we have not been broken up; our people were hung unfairly from the gallows and we did not break or bend, ”he said.

A producer from one of the Istanbul channels confirmed to The Media Line the apparent warming of relations, conceding that “the political rapprochement between Egypt and Turkey could have repercussions”.

Producers of two shows on one of the channels said the general feeling is that their “time is up.”

Media personality Mohamed Nasser opposes the Egyptian military regime and is known for his harsh criticism of the Sisi regime. He hosts a popular program, “Masr Al Naharda” or Egypt Today, on the Mekameleen satellite channel, broadcast from Turkey.

He discussed Ankara’s decision on social media.

“I respect the Turks and I appreciate their position and what they have done,” he said in a message.

Nasser said he couldn’t continue working with restrictions and was looking to move to a new country.

“The land of God is vast,” he said.