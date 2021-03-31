More than 0.8m of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Pakistan: Dr Faisal – Pakistan





The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, said on Wednesday that 0.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Pakistan and that the campaign would be further accelerated.

SAPM Sultan spoke to the media in Islamabad where he provided updates on Pakistan’s vaccination campaign and future developments to come.

“I want to tell you that over 0.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Pakistan and we want to take this campaign further and accelerate it.

“The reason is that the epidemic is at its peak right now and regardless of all safety precautions.” […] an important strategy [to control it] is vaccination. ”

He said 0.5 million purchased doses of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine had been received today and an additional 0.5 million doses are expected to arrive tomorrow. Pakistan is said to be in possession of a million doses of vaccine purchased in total with these two shipments, SAPM Sultan said, adding that millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine purchased would continue to arrive in the weeks and months to come.

“In the coming months in April, May and June, orders for millions of doses are being finalized and they will continue to arrive. Then our vaccination process will continue to move forward.”

He mentioned that the registration of people over 50 had been opened while the vaccination campaign for people over 60 was underway. “We are speeding up this process and want to bring it to a point where large numbers of Pakistanis have been vaccinated so that it can prove to be an important tool and help stop the spread of the disease.”

He thanked China for making it possible to launch Pakistan’s vaccination campaign and for its continued assistance in providing vaccine doses.

Pakistan launched its vaccination campaign in early February, with Professor Rana Imran Sikander becoming the first doctor to be vaccinated against the disease in Prime Minister’s Office in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister had said on occasion: “I congratulate my team who worked quickly and the vaccine was imported. We also thank China who provided the vaccine.”

The first batch of vaccine, brought to Pakistan via a Pakistani Air Force plane on February 1, contained 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines was “practical proof” of the friendship between Pakistan and China. China donated another shipment of 0.5 million doses on March 17.

It was also at this time that the first shipment of the privately imported Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Karachi. In January 2021, Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority gave the green light to a local pharmaceutical company, AGP, to import and distribute Russia-developed Sputnik V.

PM urges application of SOPs

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged authorities to ensure that coronavirus SOPs are followed and called on them to launch a campaign to raise awareness of precautionary measures against Covid-19.

“The most effective strategy to fight the third wave of the pandemic is to control the activities that spread the [virus] and wear masks, ”said the Prime Minister while chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) on Covid-19.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran was briefed on the coronavirus situation in the country, positivity rates, vaccine distribution and measures taken to ensure vaccine availability in the future as well.

He expressed concern over non-compliance with SOPs, saying global experiences have shown wearing a mask to be the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The strategy to deal with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to stop the spread must be developed taking into account the economic situation and the hardships of the population,” he said.

“The poor are the most affected by the coronavirus. The goal of our entire strategy is to bring them relief and protect them from the negative effects of the pandemic.”

The premier also called on the provinces to ensure that district administrations also play an effective role in enforcing SOPs.

