British politics go from illusion to misery

What went through David Cameron’s mind? Was it just a giant dollar sign, or did the former prime minister think lobbying was his last calling in life?

Cameron’s job for disgraced banker Lex Greensill tarnishes a legacy already clouded by flawed judgments about Brexit and austerity. We thought he was hiding in a shed in Oxfordshire. In fact, in early 2020 he was camping with Greensill and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia. Then he texted Chancellor Rishi Sunak asking the now collapsed Greensill financial group to get more support against the coronaviruses.

Former prime ministers earn enough for bank speeches; they shouldn’t have to speak for themselves too. Maybe, in Cameron’s case, an absolute lack of power absolutely corrupts.

For Britain, it’s a wake-up call. Our politicians often seem cheated, but they have generally avoided an appearance of corruption or venality. This is not France, where two of the last three ex-presidents have been convicted of corruption.

Cameron’s lobbying for Greensill proved unsuccessful, with Sunak leaving the matter to unsympathetic officials. The system can probably cope with some reckless maneuvering from unsophisticated politicians, provided the successors act with probity. The problem is that, regularly, the ministers in office are not. Instead, they are creating a new sleaze tolerance in Westminster.

A few cases stand out. A few months before the 2019 election, Boris Johnson created a £ 3.6bn fund for disadvantaged towns. Ministers had wide discretion over which cities should be invited to apply. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick picked several fringe Conservative seats that did not meet the criteria for statistical deprivation. The officials waved to the selection.

In December 2019, Johnson himself went on vacation to the Caribbean. He claimed that a Conservative donor by the name of David Ross paid for it; Ross denied this. We still don’t know who paid. We know Johnson would like private donors to fund a Downing Street renovation. The idea that he would not feel indebted to them is implausible.

In 2020, Johnson gave a peerage to Peter Cruddas, a Tory donor whom the Lords’ Nominations Commission advised against due to a cash sting against access. The Prime Minister canceled the commission. He also ignored his ethics counselor, who concluded Home Secretary Priti Patel intimidated officials and violated the ministerial code.

Meanwhile, we await the truth about Jennifer Arcuri, who this week said she had a four-year affair with Johnson. Arcuri’s company received public money from London City Hall when he was mayor.

This new era of sleaze is built on Johnson’s personality, Brexit politics, public service denigration and the urgency of the coronavirus, which distracts attention from embezzlement. A lax attitude that starts with the deception of Parliament soon turns into serious breaches of ethics. It is particularly alarming to see so much public money going to business.

But the sleaze isn’t just a Tory problem: Joe Anderson of Labor, while mayor of Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation. Former Labor Premier in Wales Carwyn Jones has ignored official advice that he should not accept a role in the parent company of steelmaker Liberty Steel linked to Greensill.

As more and more spending is channeled through regional bodies, Westminster needs to tighten its control. Instead, the top message is: to the victor, the spoils. Recall how ministerial contacts benefited from a VIP channel early in the pandemic buying process.

No single guarantee can prevent wrongdoing. The lobbyist rules did not apply to Cameron, as he was in-house at Greensill. Constitutional conventions can be flouted. Media judgments are not binding. The Good Law Project, a legal group, threatens to sue the government’s leveling fund, which, like the cities fund, appears to be allocating money on partisan lines. But the law is a brutal mechanism.

The answer is more leadership and less leeway. An independent civil servant, and not the prime minister, should be able to initiate and judge alleged violations of the ministerial code. (The government has supported a move in this direction in Northern Ireland.)

The Lords’ Appointments Commission should also be able to veto peer appointments. The room, stained with favoritism, must be completely redesigned. Plans to give ministers more control over the appointment of officials should be scrapped. There are no penalties for politicians and officials who accept inappropriate commercial jobs after leaving office; there should be.

Stricter rules would have a ripple effect on political culture. They would encourage officials and ministers to act honorably when the media and regulators are not watching. The lesson from the 2009 spending scandal is that when rule-dodging takes hold, it becomes pervasive. Members’ expenses are now closely monitored and published by an independent body. It’s hardly a problem.

Politicians like Johnson and Jenrick may deem the odds of getting away with sleazy high. But are they high enough? I wonder what Cameron thinks about it. In the future, not many people will wonder what he thinks about anything, because unfortunately he has destroyed his reputation. It should be an uplifting tale.

[email protected]