Stay of execution – World – Al-Ahram Weekly

On the sidelines of a two-day NATO meeting in Brussels (23-24 March), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu whether Turkey was going to abandon the Russian air defense system S -400. Cavusoglu reiterated the usual response from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that this was a done deal. This could lead Washington to implement sanctions against Turkey, which was excluded from the Pentagon’s F-35 program last summer due to the S-400’s incompatibility with NATO’s defense systems. In December, Washington banned all export licenses for Turkish Defense Industries (SSBs) and issued asset and visa restrictions against SSB chief Ismail Demir and three other officials of the Turkish defense industry.

Cavusoglu described his meeting with Blinken as constructive. Occurring more than a month after their first phone conversation on February 15, it can be more accurately described as cold. Blinken took the opportunity to voice his country’s concerns regarding Ankara’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence. US President Joe Biden called Ankara’s decision to withdraw from the landmark convention, signed in Istanbul in 2011, “deeply disappointing” and “a discouraging step back.” It has been more than two months since Biden took office and he still has not phoned his Turkish counterpart.

Like the EU, Washington is troubled by many other aspects of the current state of civil and human rights in Turkey, including the erosion of the rule of law and freedom of expression. More recently, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) launched a lawsuit to shut down the Kurdish rights-based People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest parliamentary bloc, triggering condemnation from Washington. . The media expect the Biden administration to take a stronger stance on violations of basic civil and human rights in Turkey.

But Biden can go even further. Observers predict that next month he will honor his election campaign promise to recognize the Armenian genocide. On March 19, Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate External Relations Committee, submitted a letter to Biden signed by 36 of his colleagues from the Democratic and Republican parties, urging him to “break this pattern of complicity by officially recognizing that the Armenian Genocide was genocide. A White House spokesman, when asked for a response, said: “This administration is committed to promoting respect for human rights and ensuring that such atrocities do not happen again. not. Recognition of history is essential. “

If, indeed, Biden becomes the first US president to officially recognize this genocide, it would fuel the already strained relations between Washington and Ankara.

On the other hand, some analysts in Turkey believe that the fate of Turkish-American relations is not as bleak as it seems. They point to Blinken’s attempts to ease tensions, such as his remarks to Euronews on March 25: “It’s no secret that we have a real difference with Turkey … It is also true that Turkey is a long-time and very valuable ally who works with us on very important objectives, including the fight against terrorism [and] dealing with Syria … I think we have an interest in continuing to work closely with Turkey without at the same time ignoring our differences.

On disputes over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, Blinken said NATO was doing its best to “thaw” the region and ensure “no one takes provocative action”: “We just have to see the peaceful resolution of these disputes in accordance with international law. Blinken also felt that the challenges involving natural resources, investing in them and using them “should actually be a way of bringing countries together … We hope that is exactly what will happen.”

Such words are naturally music to the ears of Turkish officials who hear in them an implicit recognition by the United States of its right to a share of the oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean. They were eager to learn more and they weren’t disappointed. Biden urged the EU not to impose further sanctions on Turkey, a NATO ally and EU candidate, at a time when Ankara appears willing to compromise.

This could mean that Washington itself will delay further sanctions on the S-400s. Analysts believe both sides are keen to mend barriers so they can focus on promoting common interests. They argue that, in a context of changing international power balances, Washington’s main concern is Russia and China. In Brussels, Blinken spoke of the “common concern of Europeans and Americans over some of Russia’s aggressive actions”. As for China, referring to recent EU sanctions against Beijing and French President Emmanuel Macron’s warning that it was not a good idea for the US and Europe to gang up on China Blinken said, “It’s not about ganging up on China. It is not about trying to contain China or contain it. It is about defending together the interests and values ​​that we share. “

It is also Erdogan breathing a sigh of relief. For now, at least, his government has been spared sanctions on both sides of the Atlantic.

* A version of this article appears in the April 1, 2021 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly

