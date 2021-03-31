UK race report follows Boris Johnson’s line – POLITICO

LONDON Commissioning a report that endorses your current approach to breed is one way of dealing with the Black Lives Matter movement.

This appears to have been Boris Johnson’s tactic exposed when a government-ordered commission on racial and ethnic disparities reported on the state of race relations in the UK on Wednesday.

the 256-page document although written by an independent group of appointees that includes the head of an educational charity, a space scientist and a businessman reads like a long version of the government’s worldview. It can be summed up this way: Racism exists, but ignore the “warrior awake” arguments that Britain is a racist nation.

Simply put, we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities, according to the report. Barriers and disparities exist, they are varied and, ironically, very few of them are directly related to racism. Too often racism is the catch-all explanation and can simply be implicitly accepted rather than explicitly considered.

It’s an idea that other European leaders, grappling with their response to the Black Lives Matter protests, might be tempted to echo. But Johnson’s approach left no suggestion that the British race debate will be put to bed anytime soon and sparked claims that the Prime Minister, whose top team has long argued that racism in Britain is not the force it once was, tries to minimize serious problems.

The report argues that racism is still a “real force” in the UK, but that class, geography, family, culture and religion all have “a more significant impact on life chances than existence of racism ”, reflecting the arguments put forward by the ministers.

It wasn’t entirely normal for Johnson, however. The report formulates a series of recommendations that it will have to take into account, in particular to better equip the Commission for Equality and Human Rights to fight against racism in the institutions; more police training and accountability on controversial stop and search practices; and dealing with an ethnic pay gap within the National Health Service.

A dedicated office should in the meantime be set up to monitor the health inequalities that have been highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other suggestions are more controversial. An overhaul of England’s school curriculum should tell a new story about the British Empire, he claims. Employers should drop “unconscious bias” equality training that the government previously deemed ineffective.

And the report offers a fresh take on the Caribbean experience that speaks to the era of slavery not just about profit and suffering, but how Africans culturally transformed into a reshaped Africa / Britain. Marsha de Cordova, spokesperson for the opposition Labor Party for equality, brand than an attempt to put a “positive twist on slavery and the empire”.

The war has awakened

Yet the report follows the government’s handbook in its pointed attacks on anti-racist activists. He accused BLM of dividing society and being fatalistic in his suggestion that nothing has improved on the discrimination front.

We understand the idealism of these well-meaning young people who have preserved and amplified this intergenerational mistrust, we read. However, we also need to ask ourselves if a narrative that claims that nothing has changed for the better, and that the dominant feature of our society is institutional racism and white privilege, will achieve anything beyond alienation. from the decent center, a central land occupied by people of all races and ethnicities.

He said well-organized single-themed groups peddling identity politics and appealing to emotion rather than data made a lot of noise but were wrong. And he claimed that the racism charge was diluted by overuse, with terms like white privilege and microaggressions only serving to alienate oneself.

It’s a familiar refrain from Johnson’s government. Earlier this year, Equality Secretary Liz Truss argued the race and discrimination debate has become dominated by a small number of unrepresentative voices who prefer lived experience to data.

Tony Sewell, who was appointed chairman of the commission, had argued in the past that most of the supposed evidence of institutional racism is fragile, ”a concern echoed by Munira Mirza, Chief Policy Advisor at Johnsons. Sewell told the BBC on Wednesday morning that he was not part of a war on awake.

Yet the government did not help quell suspicion with the launch of the report. He sent a press note to reporters the night before, containing limited extracts that promised a promising image in education, and told reporters who had agreed to receive the embargoed material of the report that they could not request the opinion of campaign groups before the publication of classical control techniques. The narrator.

Sewell was then sent for talks early in the morning before the report was released, meaning he could not be questioned about his full findings. Downing street seemed to be spinning the document in his favor.

The cultural war continues

No one thought the report would end the racism debate in Britain, and it comes into a social media frenzy that can raise emotional arguments.

But the risk for Johnson is that his rejection of institutional racism in Britain and his attacks on activists only raise the temperature. Halima Begum, managing director of the racial equality think tank, the Runnymede Trust, told the BBC “institutionally we are always racist”, and said it was “deeply, deeply disturbing” that a report government denies it.

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said the report chose to divide us once again, ”told his LBC Radio show that Johnson had chosen to bend the arc of the moral universe “upside down.”

It will not be a loss for Johnson that the report also creates a new headache for Labor. Lammy is one of the party’s most prominent race voices. But Labor chief Keir Starmer is divided between a left-wing metropolitan support base seen as sympathetic to Black Lives Matter and socially conservative voters who tend not to like the “awakened” culture, including many in the old centers of the United States. party he needs to win again.

During a visit to Leeds this morning ahead of its publication, Starmer lamented that the report is supposed to deny that racism in Britain is “structural”. But it was telling that the leader himself did not make any public statements within hours of his release.