Rishi Sunak told Boris Johnson he opposed the circuit breaker lockout plan last year

RISHI Sunak admitted to telling Boris Johnson he opposed a breaker lockout last September – but stressed that the final decision rests with the Prime Minister.

The Chancellor revealed today that he had not supported a brief abrupt lockdown as recommended by some scientists and experts as cases began to climb in early fall.

2 Rishi Sunak admitted he was not backing a September breaker Credit: Simon Walker HM Treasury

Ministers ultimately decided to proceed with a lockdown – but not until early November, for four weeks.

Mr Sunak told ITV News tonight that he was concerned about the “impact” such action would have on “people’s jobs and livelihoods”.

He said there were “very different issues in different parts of the country” and that a “national intervention” would not have made sense at the time.

He also raised the case that Wales entered a blackout at the time – but that still hasn’t stopped their cases rising rapidly after the new Kent variants were discovered.

The Chancellor said: “My job is to provide the Prime Minister with the best advice …

“You would expect me to talk about the impact on people’s jobs. Things are bad for the economy, also hurting our long term health and our ability to fund the NHS.

“These are tough decisions to make, and that’s why we assess all of these factors …

“At the time, it was not a clear case.”

And he noted that doctors had also warned that it may not be an “appropriate” thing to do either.

He said that in the end the prime minister had the last call, and played down the fact that he had a “decisive” role in opposing the shutdown.

Mr Sunak said that despite the gloom and gloom in the economy, he was “optimistic” that the UK’s recovery was on track as England began to unravel.

Tomorrow, its super-deduction incentive will kick in – helping businesses lower their tax bill by up to 130% when they invest in new machinery.

2 Prime Minister considered the idea but did not finally implement a lockdown until November Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Mr Sunak was also questioned in the interview with former Prime Minister David Cameron who sent him a number of text messages lobbying for emergency funding for Greensill Capital, a finance company he advised.

In a soft slap to the former prime minister, he said: “I think it’s important that whoever people are, whether they’re prime ministers or whoever they are, that they follow the rules and guidelines we have in place for lobbying.

“And we have the rules in place for good reason.

Exclusive TURMOIL TAKEAWAY Thousands of chippie and kebab shops ‘could close if junk food ads on the web were banned’ Exclusive IMMUNE NATION The amazement of 99.25% of Brits showed up for their second jab date BOTTLE BLOWING England’s parks and beaches strewn with bottles and rubbish after the heatwave BUILD MORE FAIRER PM ‘fully committed to building a fairer Britain’ after race report Exclusive ECO TRADE BOOST Liz Truss calls on companies selling green products to cut trade tariffs RED FACE Starmer forces Labor MP to apologize for calling business people enemies

“And I think whoever you are, the important processes are being followed correctly.”

He said Treasury “rejected the suggestion” of further help for the business and “so I didn’t want to push this forward.”