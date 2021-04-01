Boris Johnson faces legal action over new challenge over Brexit deal reached with EU | Politics | News





A transport company frustrated with the red tape and bureaucracy introduced under the Northern Ireland Protocol and DUP North Antrim MP Ian Paisley have launched legal action. They claim the protocol infringes the economic rights of citizens of Northern Ireland.

If the lawsuit is successful, it could force the government to pay huge financial settlements in compensation for the trade disruption caused by the Brexit deal. Many goods traveling from the UK mainland to Northern Ireland are subject to customs controls. Northern Ireland is still part of the Single Market under the Protocol and therefore products crossing the Irish Sea face additional red tape. Lawyer Clive Thorne, who acts for the plaintiffs, said the next legal step would be to formally add a “long line” of companies interested in the action. A court hearing would then follow, Mr Thorne said. LEARN MORE ON OUR BREXIT LIVE BLOG

“We would say that the Protocol’s legislation is illegal because it conflicts with rights under human rights law and contained in the European Convention,” he said. “Much of this is commercial litigation, rather than political or constitutional litigation, in which businesses in Northern Ireland, as well as in Britain, have suffered from the adversity of the fact of the development of the Protocol and how it became part of UK law. “ He added: “If it is established that the government acted illegally, it opens the door to possible subsequent compensation claims for the damage suffered.” The lawyer said the claim had two main arguments based on the impact of trade between Britain and the implications of the protocol for ordinary citizens. Mr Thorne argued that those seeking to trade with Northern Ireland had seen their activities hampered by the introduction of a new bureaucracy. In the meantime, he said there was no democratic mandate for the Protocol in Northern Ireland. READ MORE: Brexit: Boris says to leave Brussels talks on financial deal

Mr Habib said: “I am delighted that the government has admitted that leave should be granted without a preliminary hearing. “It is a recognition of the integrity of the reasons for our case. “I know I speak for all of us plaintiffs and our supporters when I say we can’t wait to have our day in court.” The High Court is expected to hear the case in May.

Mr Paisley said he hoped the court challenge launched today complements the action taken by Brexiteers earlier in the week. He said, “This is really about looking at the trade damage that is being done to various commercial interests and various sectors of the economy and he has to attack the Protocol from that point of view, which is why it is. different, but very complementary. “I think it’s important that so many people come together and demonstrate to the government that this needs to be challenged constitutionally, politically, socially and economically.” He added: “Potentially I think this will end up being a multi-million pound legal claim on behalf of several companies for loss against the government.”







