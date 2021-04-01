Areas of excellence in road safety are the right answer to PM Modi’s call

In Mann ki baat At the end of January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made special reference to the concerns of governments about road accidents and called on the population to become active stakeholders in road safety activities. It is horrible to look at the data on road deaths: more than 415 people die on Indian roads every day.

The severe penalties provided for in the new provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act have done more than half the job, as the enforcement of a road safety regime seems to be the first key to this impasse. However, to take this campaign to the next level, we need to take a fresh look at the issue and explore some simple steps to make a quick impact. For starters, Union and state governments can designate smaller areas in some cities as Road Safety Excellence Zones (ZoEs). Preference may be given to geographic areas with a poor road safety record.

All ZoE roads must be properly signposted, zebra and signposted. Most markings and traffic signs should, in addition to the pictorial image, define instructions in words to facilitate their understanding and as a source of regular education for road users. A corridor dedicated to emergency vehicles must be marked. Corrective actions on blackheads must be carried out as a priority in a ZoE. In the meantime, temporary measures can be put in place to slow down and direct traffic. It is also important to gradually provide favorable conditions such as improved and adapted paths for people with disabilities, a safe lane for cyclists and pedestrians, more zebra tracks with a built-in safety mechanism.

24-hour checks must be carried out to enforce traffic standards in the reserved ZoE. All available technological devices must be deployed and reputable private IT agencies must be cordoned off. Best practices followed by countries with road safety need to be adapted appropriately. Strict checks and fines should be imposed, with the provision to charge a reduced amount when the offender is ready to pay on the spot. Likewise, detention of offending vehicles throughout the day or for longer hours, instead of imposing fines, should be encouraged.

A crucial requirement will be the parking of properly equipped ambulances and cranes at closer distances to quickly remove casualties and damaged vehicles. A separate emergency hotline for the ZoE / all ZoEs in a state, managed by trained staff, is the need of the hour. The details of the helpline should be posted in a prominent ZoE, and in several public and social media locations.

It is important that road users and the general population are made aware of the standards and spirit of road safety. Regular road safety awareness and education programs should be carried out in residential areas, during weekends, with the active assistance of RWAs / local organizations / NGOs.

A three-tier administrative structure can be put in place to perform a ZOE in a fluid warzone spirit. First, for day-to-day operations, there will be a management group, consisting of mid-level officials from traffic police, highway regulatory authority, local body in the region, people departments with disabilities, health, education, electricity and horticulture, headed by a senior official. administrative or police officer with a proven performance record. The group will solve the daily problems of applying and managing safe roads. The second level would have an officer assigned exclusively to the district headquarters who will closely monitor the functioning of all EAs in the district and provide urgent assistance where such intervention is requested by the Group. A committee of senior people can also be co-opted to help with monitoring processes. A third level would include the Union / Minister of State concerned. Indeed, a separate Minister for Road Safety can be appointed both within the cabinets of the Union and of the States.

The execution of the proposed model relies on the mobilization of resources from government agencies, the private sector, NGOs and ordinary citizens as significant stakeholders in the road safety mission, in a spirit of competition. The model will help establish a welcome culture of traffic discipline, aesthetic fluidity in the lanes and responsible driving behavior of citizens. This culture should soon transcend the limited area of ​​one area to cover other parts of society.

The writer is a former civil servant and member of the National Road Safety Council