Donald trumps chances of staying out of jail are rapidly dwindling





The last time we checked Donald Trump’s legal whereabouts, things didn’t seem so hot for the former President of the United States. In addition to being the defendant in no less than 29 lawsuits, according to the Washington Post, he has been the subject of numerous criminal investigations, including one in which attorneys obtained access to his tax returns documents which, for some reason he has spent the last four years fighting. teeth and nails to keep it a secret. Now, two and a half months after leaving the White House, has Trumps’ legal fortunes miraculously improved? In short, no. In three words, fucking shit no. In 19 words, the 45th President of the United States should probably resign himself to going to jail.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating Trump for possible bank, tax and insurance fraud, has subpoenaed Allen Weisselberg’s personal bank statements, a significant escalation in his quest to overthrow the longtime Trump organization. financial director. Weisselberg has been keeping Trumps ‘books since the’ 80s and became CFO of the family business in 2000, once describing himself in a deposition as Trump’s eyes and ears from an economic perspective. Perhaps more importantly, Weisselberg has testified about Trump’s affairs in the past, in return for personal protection; in 2018, he was granted federal immunity to provide information regarding discreet payments made to Stormy Daniels.

By the time:

In recent weeks, prosecutors have focused on executive Allen H. Weisselberg in what appears to be a determined effort to secure his cooperation. Mr. Weisselberg, who has not been charged with wrongdoing, has overseen the finances of Trump Organizations for decades and may hold the key to any possible criminal case in New York City against the former president and his family business. It is not known whether Mr. Weisselberg would cooperate with the investigation and neither his lawyer, Mary E. Mulligan, nor [D.A. Cyrus] Vances’ office would comment. But if a review of his personal finances should reveal possible wrongdoing, prosecutors could then use that information to urge Mr. Weisselberg to guide them in the internal workings of the company.

Separately, prosecutors are also looking for a new set of internal Trump Organization documents, including general ledgers for several of its more than two dozen properties that the company did not divest last year, people say. aware of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details. Ledgers provide a line-by-line breakdown of each property’s financial situation, including daily receipts, checks, and income. Prosecutors could compare those details with information the company has provided to its lenders and local tax authorities to determine if it has fraudulently misled them.

In addition to developments in the Manhattan DAs criminal investigation, Trump was also sued Tuesday by two Capitol Police officers who fought the angry mob he sent to the Capitol building and seek damages for the physical and emotional injuries they suffered in the attack. In the federal lawsuit, officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby claim that for months Trump plunged his supporters into a frenzy over baseless election claims that culminated in the insurgency that left five people dead.

According to the Washington Post:

