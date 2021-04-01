Senate Republicans already have a problem with Donald Trump





The second is that Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks (right), one of Trump’s most vocal advocates and proponent of the idea that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from the 45th president, is present for the vacant seat left by the senator’s withdrawal. Richard Shelby (R).

The Greens and Brooks made sure to mention their support for former President Donald Trump when announcing their candidacies.

“They need someone who will act as I will, as I pledge to do, to defend President Trump’s America First policy and also to protect the people of Missouri from Joe Biden’s radical left-wing agenda. , Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, ”said Greens of Missouri voters. Brooks said in his announcement: “Our republic’s electoral system, which is the foundation of every republic, is under attack, in 2020 America suffered the worst voter fraud and election theft in history. “

So Greitens and Brooks are there. And this is a major issue for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who really wants to become Senate MAJORITY Leader Mitch McConnell after the 2022 election.

Why? Simple. Brooks and Greitens, by dint of their unwavering loyalty to Trump – not to mention their high profile in their states – will likely start out as pioneers for the respective Republican appointments in both states.

What is the problem. Because, for different reasons, the Greens and Brooks could well jeopardize what should be secure Republican seats if they end up as the GOP nominees.

The Greens, after all, resigned under pressure from their governorship following revelations of a 2015 case with a woman who testified under oath to state lawmakers that she felt pressured into action. sex by him – and that he had threatened to release explicit photos of her to the public unless she remained silent on the case. The Greens admitted the matter but denied the other allegations, and on Brooks’ part he may have been the only outspoken Big Lie defender that the 2020 election was stolen. He was the first congressman to announce he would oppose Electoral College certifications in a handful of states. He spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 that led to the insurgency on the US Capitol. And even in the aftermath of that riot, Brooks insisted, without evidence that left wing groups like Antifa were behind the riot.

Now, it’s not at all clear whether the past statements and track records of either of these men will be disqualifying voters – whether in a Republican primary or a general election. And in Missouri and Alabama, the Republican candidate – no matter who he is – starts off with a clear advantage in a general election against a Democrat.

But remember, in order for Republicans to take back the Senate, they need to land at least one Democratic seat without losing one. And while Brooks and the Greens may well hold these two states for the Republicans, they each have considerable weaknesses as candidates that could force the National Party to spend money to get them across the finish line.

And every dollar (or million dollars) spent to hold Missouri or Alabama is a dollar that isn’t spent to turn a Democratic seat in Arizona, Georgia, or Nevada.

The point: winning a majority in the Senate isn’t just about reversing competitive seats. It is also about putting away what should be non-competitive seats at the start of the elections. The candidacies of Greitens and Brooks will make it even more difficult for Republicans.

