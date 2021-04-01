Politics
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India next week, Putin could attend annual summit
New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India next week, and the trip should pave the way for the next annual India-Russia summit, ThePrint has learned.
During his visit, Lavrov will meet with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, and is also likely to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official sources said.
Topics likely to be discussed include the Quad alliance between India, the United States, Japan and Australia, and the proposed purchase of New Delhis of the S-400 air defense system from Moscow, this that Washington has discouraged India from suing since former US President Donald. Trump’s tenure.
According to sources, Lavrov’s visit will be followed by a trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the annual India-Russia summit.
The summit, which is held alternately in India and Russia, could not take place last year, with the Foreign Ministry citing Covid-19 as the reason.
Last year was the first year since 2000 when India and Russia failed to hold the summit.
According to official sources, Lavrov will be accompanied by the Russian special envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov. This is important given, earlier this month, Moscow organized a meeting of the enlarged troika composed of representatives of the United States, China and Pakistan which aimed to take stock of the intra-Afghan dialogue.
Kabulov is expected to brief India on the state of intra-Afghan dialogue or ongoing negotiations between the elected Afghan government and Taliban leaders to establish peace in the country, in the Moscow format.
S-400, Quad on the program
The visit comes a few days after India participated at the very first summit meeting of the countries of the Quadrilateral or Quadrilateral, a coalition that Russia sees as an anti-China initiative.
India is expected to again make a case to Russia for engaging in the Indo-Pacific strategic initiative, which New Delhi has been pushing in recent years, according to sources
Discussions will also take place on the proposed purchase of the S-400 by India, an issue raised by the Joe Biden administration. during the visit from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin earlier this month.
The S-400 is expected to be India’s air defense umbrella and the main pillar of the Indian Air Force’s defense grid. India reportedly informed Washington that the process of acquiring the Russian system began long before the United States introduced the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which results in sanctions against countries involved in trade with the United States. Russia, in addition to Iran and North Korea.
Last year, Russia played a pivotal role in easing tensions between India and China, which found themselves embroiled in a months-long border standoff along the Line of Real Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
It was in Moscow that the Indian and Chinese foreign and defense ministers met face to face last September, when tensions were at their peak following the clash in the Galwan Valley on the 15th. June. The roadmap for peace that Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi subsequently developed is known as the Moscow Agreement.
According to sources, Lavrovs visit to india was discussed during Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringlas’ trip to Moscow last month.
During her visit, Shringla had said New Delhi and Beijing feel comfortable discussing difficult issues in Moscow.
In December, EAJ West Secretary Vikas Swarup visited Moscow for consultations on the UN Security Council.
Edited by Sunanda Ranjan
