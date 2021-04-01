Republicans may be pulling Trump / White-working class arrow backwards





Banks offers a number of data to support his claim that the working class has embraced the party. For example, he noted the number of people in blue collar jobs who donated to Trump or President Biden last year. Mechanics, for example, were four times more likely to give to Trump than to Biden. There are plenty of caveats that should be applied to such numbers, including (as we explored last month when reviewing police donations) the massive 2020 expansion in individual donations reported by the Republicans.

He’s on firmer ground by looking at NBC News polls that have explored the issue directly. Since 2010, the NBC poll released in February found that there had been a net gap between blue-collar workers and Democrats by 20 points. The poll further broke down the change by race, with whites, blacks and Hispanics all becoming more likely to identify as Republicans during this time period.

Here, however, things get a little weird. In 2020, the percentage of blue-collar workers from each racial group almost perfectly matched the overall Republican vote in House races (as measured by exit polls). In 2010 and 2016, there was a significant gap.

Maybe this difference reveals something funny with the data, especially because we’re comparing apples to oranges a bit in our data sets. NBC News data alone, however, does not suggest that Trump himself was the trigger for change among American blue collar workers; after all, he was also racing in 2016. Instead, that would suggest that something about the Trump presidency made a difference.

In the presidential exit polls, Trump did not do much better with whites without a college degree, a generally used proxy for the working class, but precisely in 2020 than in 2016. In 2016, this group voted roughly. 40 points more Republican than the national vote. . In 2020, the margin was the same.

What’s important to note with this graph, however, is that the trend towards more Republican support was underway long before Trump. Until around 2000, whites with and without college degrees supported Republican presidential candidates at roughly the same margin of the country as a whole. From 2000 onwards, this support diverged, with working-class white support for Republicans growing more rapidly. In 2012, there was a gap of more than 10 points between the groups.

Then came Trump in 2016, and white college graduates became less Republicans to the country as a whole than they had been. Whites without a diploma continued to move to the right.

These are presidential exit polls, which should generally not be viewed as precise measures of the electorate, especially for relatively small voter populations. But the pattern matches what Gallup has seen in its party credentials over the past few decades.

In 2006, whites with and without a college degree were more likely to identify as Democrats than as Republicans. For a few years after that, both groups became more Republicans. But around 2012, whites with a college degree turned to the left while those without a college degree shifted to the right. The two groups traveled in concert. In 2019, however, there was a huge gap between them in identifying the party.

What these numbers clearly suggest is that this tendency of working-class whites to embrace the Republican Party was underway long before Trump. (Data for non-white blue-collar workers does not show a similar change.) The implication, then, is not that Trump handed the GOP a gift but, on the contrary, that he was the one who figured out how to unbox the gift that was already sitting there.

The difference here is important mainly for rhetorical reasons. It is probably true that the GOP would benefit from a political platform aimed specifically at expanding its support for the working class. The banks offer a few suggestions for doing this, although most of them are existing policies cropped into a working-class-friendly context. By positioning this change as necessarily a function of Trump, however, Banks is attributing to the controversial former president something that existed before he entered politics. The banks are sketching a path for possibly increasing Republican support, but predicting it on an unpopular president who never won a majority of the vote.

