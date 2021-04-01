Politics
India slams richer countries as climate tensions escalate
India wants richer countries to adopt ‘net negative’ emissions targets and has launched a campaign against the climate targets of major emitters in the EU and China, a sign of the way climate negotiations are heating up ahead of a UN summit this year.
Indian Energy Minister RK Singh told a virtual gathering of global climate leaders that the targets set for 2050 or 2060 were just a “cake in the sky”. He said developing countries like India should not be forced to cut their emissions to net zero.
In his speech to peers such as US Climate Czar John Kerry, Chinese Energy Minister Zhang Jianhua and EU Climate Minister Frans Timmermans at the summit hosted by the International Energy Agency and COP26 from the UN, Singh lambasted their efforts.
“2060 is far away. At that point, if people continue to broadcast at the rate they are broadcasting, the world will not survive, ”he said. “So what are you going to do for the next five years? . . . When are you going to reduce your emissions to the world average, or below the world average? “
India does not have a target for when it will cut emissions and faced diplomatic pressure ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.
Instead, it aims to reduce emissions intensity – or the amount of pollution relative to GDP – by 33% by 2030, from 2005 levels. Emission intensity targets do not guarantee reduction of absolute emissions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join other heads of state at the G7 summit in Cornwall in June, where climate is expected to be a key theme.
Net negative emissions refer to the absorption of more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than a country emits – currently, Bhutan is the only country in the world to be net negative due to its hydroelectric power and of its forests.
The EU climate minister disputed Singh’s remarks, saying developing countries that needed electricity could switch directly to renewables.
“You don’t have to dramatically increase your carbon footprint, to achieve the levels of well-being and wealth that you want for your people,” Timmermans said at the IEA / COP26 event. “There is a possibility of doing it in a better way.”
John Kerry sounded the alarm at the summit, which comes just a month before President Biden called his own climate meeting, to which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin were invited.
“It’s not [about] ideology. It is not a political objective. It’s not a favorite of one or two or three countries, ”Kerry said at the meeting. “It’s a reality that scientists have been telling us for years and Mother Earth, the planet, is yelling at us with the feedback loops that tell us every day, do it.
While the US, China and the EU broadly agree on the importance of reducing emissions to near zero by mid-century, India also remains out of place.
Aarti Khosla, director of Climate Trends, a New Delhi-based consultancy firm, said: “India is in a ‘wait and watch’ situation. They want to see what is happening in other major emitting countries around the world, before committing to new actions. “
India is expected to be among the world’s largest contributors to emissions growth in the coming years due to its growing energy needs, although its total emissions are now less than half of the US level.
Energy Minister Singh said: “I think it is important for all developed countries to talk, not about net zero, but to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than they add – the. net negative is what they need to talk about.
