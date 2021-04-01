The new trigger: The Tribune India





G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Central University of Jammu and Former High Commissioner to Pakistan

On the eve of his birth in December 1971, Henry Kissinger proclaimed that an independent Bangladesh would be an “international basket case”, forever dependent on foreign aid for its survival. As with everything they said and did, during the Bangladesh liberation struggle, Kissinger and his boss, President Nixon, were quickly wrong. Bangladesh is well ahead of Pakistan in virtually all social and economic indicators. At the same time, Sheikh Hasina skillfully managed his relations with China, the West, India and other friends, to their mutual benefit.

This is Pakistan, which today is an “international basket case”, constantly seeking scholarships from China and G20 countries, outside of international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, the IMF and the United States. Asian Development Bank. He is also struggling to repay his debts and to borrow from Chinese banks to meet his repayment obligations. Bangladesh, however, is financially and economically strong. It is important to keep these facts in mind when researching options for dealing with Pakistan.

The warmth with which Prime Minister Modi was received in Bangladesh is a testament to how the people of Bangladesh still remember the affection with which India welcomed 9 million refugees. The refugees were driven from their homes by the depredations of Pakistani General Tikka Khan. It was an occasion to be remembered nationally, Modi congratulating Indira Gandhi for her decisive leadership in 1971.

Time has passed and Bangladesh is today one of the main exporters of textile products in the world. She is proud of her achievements in key human development indicators, such as women’s education. India and Bangladesh have resolved their age-old differences, including the demarcation of their land and sea borders. However, it would only be appropriate to show restraint while talking about the problems of Bangladeshi immigrants in India.

While Bangladesh has made rapid progress in boosting exports, accelerating economic growth and improving human development indicators, the same cannot be said for Pakistan. Islamabad lags far behind Bangladesh on virtually all development indicators. In addition to fomenting tensions in Bangladesh through its links with radical Islamic groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam, Pakistan has done little to promote economic cooperation with Bangladesh, either at the level. bilateral or regional.

Having already ceded the Shaksgam Valley to J&K to China, the stage is now set for China to gradually take control of Gilgit-Baltistan, with its growing economic and military presence there. It is only a matter of time before China takes further control of the port of Gwadar, which it has built in Balochistan. Beijing is already experienced in such takeovers, having taken control of the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka. In addition, Pakistan has signed a contract to purchase four Chinese frigates and eight submarines from China – a move that will only increase Pakistan’s huge foreign debt.

Amid these developments came an unexpected announcement on February 25 from the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. The announcement was made amid continued incidents of ceasefire violations across the LoC at J&K. India and Pakistan have sought to address everyone’s concerns by agreeing to strictly abide by the provisions of all ceasefire agreements. It would be reasonable to conclude that quiet “background” discussions paved the way for this decision. Pakistani army chief General Bajwa went further on March 16. He said it was “time to bury the past and move on”. Unsurprisingly, his statement was covered up and accompanied by conditions such as “India should create an enabling environment, especially in India-occupied Kashmir”. This has been accompanied, predictably, by the usual “blackmail mantra” that both countries possess nuclear weapons.

While Imran Khan has been less than a diplomat in his references to India, General Bajwa has been more restrained. He is more nuanced and sophisticated in his references to India than his predecessor Gen Raheel Sharif. This is not a new feature. While General Musharraf was initially hawkish, he learned his lessons from the fiasco in which he led the Pakistani army, in Kargil. Cross-border terrorism ended in 2003 and a framework to address the J&K issue was widely endorsed. Musharraf’s chosen successor, General Ashfaq Kayani, reneged on everything Musharraf had accepted. Kayani was responsible for the 11/26 terrorist attack by the LeT on Mumbai. Musharraf himself was initially very different from his predecessor, Jehangir Karamat, a soft-spoken officer, attentive to his rhetoric and decision-making. There is no guarantee that Bajwa’s successor will continue what his predecessor initiated. Bajwa, under extension, is expected to retire in November 2022. So it makes sense to recognize that unless something untoward happens, we can be reasonably assured that a carefully crafted dialogue process, largely in behind the scenes, can be worked out. The only fly in the ointment would be the stormy Imran Khan.

Pakistan will hopefully learn that India will not be guided by Islamabad’s demands on the dialogue process or on J&K. The entire process of implementing constitutional changes at J&K will be determined by India, at a pace decided by its government and people. We hope that relations with Pakistan will focus on the “four Ts” – trade, travel, transit and tourism. Discussions on J&K are best left to a “back channel”.

India will have to continue its efforts to strengthen its strategic autonomy, even while advancing on Quad. It will continue to work on its relations with Russia, while strengthening its relations with Japan, France and the United Kingdom. Neighbors like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar are now clear about India’s strategic compulsions. However, much remains to be done for the friends of ASEAN to show greater unity in the face of the territorial challenges posed by China.

