Politics
Prime Minister Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers as Phase 2 poll begins in Assam, West Bengal
Voting for the second phase of elections with 30 seats in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam began at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED APR 01, 2021 07:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to vote in large numbers and “strengthen the festival of democracy” as voting began for the second phase of elections in West Bengal and Assam.
“The second phase of the Assam ballot takes place today. Call on all eligible voters in this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote,” the prime minister tweeted.
“Urge the people of West Bengal in whose seats the ballot is taking place today to vote in record numbers,” he said in another Tweet.
Voting began for 30 seats in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam at 7 a.m. amid strict security and precautions against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Nandigram of West Bengal, the seat from which former Allied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari submitted their candidacies, will also vote in the second phase.
About 650 companies of central forces were deployed for the second phase to guard 10,620 cabins in the 30 constituencies of West Bengal, according to a poll official.
No less than 171 candidates are vying for this phase in West Bengal, 152 of whom are men. The districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur will go to the polls on Thursday.
In Assam, more than 7.3 million voters will decide the fate of 345 candidates (26 women) in 13 districts during phase 2.
This is the second round of assembly elections during the pandemic. Bihar was the first state to go to the polls after the pandemic started in March last year.
