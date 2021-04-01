PM had avoided making changes during the rise in prices, fuel, LNG crises





ISLAMABAD: When the Senate elections for the Islamabad seat took place, there was not even a slight indication from the government hierarchy that Dr. Hafeez Sheikh would soon see the door.

In fact, Prime Minister Imran Khan had personally lobbied for his success. He even had rare interaction with members of the National Assembly (MPs) belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners. There were hardly any MPs that Imran Khan had not met during these sessions. The prime minister worked hard to get Hafeez Sheikh elected as senator, suggesting that until recently he wanted him to continue as finance minister.

When Hafeez Sheikh left the post of councilor following a judgment from the High Court in Islamabad, he was sworn in as finance minister so that he could continue for another six months without being elected senator.

What prompted Imran Khan in the 18 days between March 12 and March 30 to force him to send Hafeez Sheikh to unceremoniously pack? Hafeez Sheikh would he be retained as Minister of Finance if he had won the place in the Senate? No convincing reason has been put forward by a government spokesperson or Cabinet minister for his brutal removal from office. Most spokespersons projected the line that he was sent home because he failed to control rising prices and inflation.

However, other factors such as the strict and controversial measures the government has taken leading to high taxation resulting in higher prices, and the excessive independence granted to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by making a king without a crown to get $ 500 million. tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – were cited as the main reasons for the dismissal of Hafeez Sheikhs. But there is obviously more to it that will become clearer over time.

If former PML-N minister Zubair Khan is to be believed, it is not the finance minister but the SBP governor who is actually responsible for the price hike, and Hafeez Sheikh is only ‘a scapegoat.

Hafeez Sheikh has always been persuaded by successive governments to return to Pakistan from abroad to improve the health of the national economy, which is perpetually in crisis. But never before had he been abducted in such an unceremonious manner. As Minister of Finance in the past, he has always seen through the mandate of the government, whether military or civilian, which he served. It is the first time that he has only been expelled halfway through a government term. He is now unlikely to stay in Pakistan after recovering from the Covid-19 infection he contracted a few days ago. In the past, he always left the country at the end of his cabinet assignment.

Hafeez Sheikh never responded to murderous criticism against him by the opposition, especially Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair during the solicitation for the Senate seat. More than once, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has demanded that the names of finance ministers be placed on the exit checklist so that he cannot leave the country and continue to stay in Pakistan. The case of Nadeem Babar is not much different. The prime minister has held his own despite harsh criticism from both Sheikh and Babar from the opposition and the media demanding their impeachment. Babar has always been accused of having a conflict of interest because his line of business is linked to the oil industry which falls under the ministry he headed. It has now been officially declared that Babar has been ditched so that he cannot influence the investigation into the oil and LNG import fiasco. There has been no previous punitive action by Imran Khan and his associates who continued to defend Hafeez Sheikh and Nadeem Babar when the opposition and others denounced the two for the price hike, the damage to the economy and oil and LNG scams that cost the public and the public. kitty heavily.

Although directly elected, Asad Umar was essentially a technocrat and the poster child of the PTI. It was decided long before the PTI came to power that it would ultimately chair the Ministry of Finance. But despite the brutal ousting of Hafeez Sheikhs, Asad Umar was not brought back to funding. Hammad Azhar, who is a thoroughbred politician, was preferred instead. However, the task entrusted to him is daunting for an inexperienced young man.

Hammad Azhar is the son of Mian Muhammad Azhar, who served as the first chairman of the PML-Q kings party after he was removed from the PML-N by Pervez Musharraf. The Chaudhrys of Gujrat quickly thwarted him and took over the PML-Q. Unlike his son, Mian Azhar has always been a man of few words.

In the 2002 general election held during Musharrafs’ tenure, Mian Azhar was a strong candidate for prime minister, but he faced the defeat of the two seats he contested in Lahore and Sheikhpura. Without a parliamentary seat, he was replaced by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as president of the PML-Q. He also failed to win a seat in the 2008 elections. He then joined the PTI.

Previously, Mian Azhar remained associated with the Sharif family for many decades. During the Sharif governments, he held various high-level positions in government before finally falling out with them. He was governor of Punjab in 1990-1992. He was also mayor of Lahore between 1987 and 1991.

He received the National Assembly ticket to NA-95 Lahore when the seat was vacated by Nawaz Sharif after the 1988 ballot. He won the election as the candidate of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad. In 1990, after the dismissal of the first government of Benazir Bhutto, he replaced General (retd) Tikka Khan as governor of the Punjab. He, however, left the post due to differences with the Sharif. In the 1997 elections, he was elected deputy on the PML-N ticket of NA-92 Lahore. His relations with the Sharif became progressively more bitter and finally after the dismissal of the government of Nawaz Sharif in 1999, he became the leader of the PML-Q.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos