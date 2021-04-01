Turkey’s Withdrawal from Violence Against Women Treaty Goes to Court | Women’s rights news

Istanbul, Turkey With a presidential decree published in the Official Journal on March 20, Turkey’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence was sudden, but not unexpected.

Turkish opposition parties appealed to the Council of State, the highest administrative court, asking for the withdrawal to be quashed.

The convention was signed in September 2011 in Istanbul and named after the city. Turkey was the first state to ratify it with a unanimous vote in parliament the following year, followed by 11 European countries. It entered into force in August 2014.

The Association Femmes et Démocratie, or KADEM, chaired by the youngest daughter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, was one of the main supporters of the convention.

The Istanbul Convention is a legally binding treaty whose parties are required to prevent, investigate and punish violence against women. The implementation process is monitored and evaluated.

Later in 2012, Turkey passed Law No. 6284 to protect the family and prevent violence against women. The ruling AK party has strengthened its national action plan for gender equality and strengthened its laws.

The withdrawal drew criticism from the opposition, rights groups and even supporters of the ruling party, who kept it silent despite their disappointment.

The leaders of the Council of Europe have said that the purpose of the treaties is to prevent violence against women, to protect the victims and to prosecute the perpetrators. It defends the basic human right of women to a life free from violence and leaving it would deprive Turkey and Turkish women of a vital tool in the fight against violence.

KADEM issued a statement that only said that laws and frameworks change, transform and develop in history. The important thing is not to back down on violence against women. Such a thing is out of the question anyway.

Ruling party officials said they would announce a pact called the Ankara Consensus and never condone violence against women.

Why withdraw?

The history of the debates to abandon the international agreement dates back to the summer of 2020, when the Turkish president decided to transform Istanbul’s iconic museum, Hagia Sophia, or Ayasofya, into a mosque. Opponents Erdogans criticized the move, calling it an effort to consolidate its power base among the Islamist and nationalist electorate, as his government battled a declining economy, a global pandemic and began to lose ground.

The first calls to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention came from leading Islamists accusing the treaty of undermining family values ​​and paving the way for the LGBT community and same-sex marriages.

Fatma Aksal, chair of the parliamentary committee on equal opportunities between men and women, said gender violence is an important issue that must be addressed globally. His ruling AK party considers it a crime against humanity. For her, the decision to abandon the Istanbul Convention is in the interest of her country.

We cannot do something just because Europe is forcing it on us. There is nothing to imitate from Europe in femicide. It has the highest rates. We have already set up an exploratory committee in parliament to investigate violence against women by presidential decree, she told Al Jazeera.

While Aksal said the issue was above politics and sincerity was only the key to the solution, she argued that parts of the convention went against the traditional family values ​​of Turkey.

Marginal groups on both sides have talked a lot about revenge. LGBT communities, communist women’s groups Maybe that brought us here, she said.

Aylin Nazliaka, member of parliament for the main opposition CHP party, said the Istanbul Convention was what all political parties were proud to sign and pioneer.

She told Al Jazeera: The ruling party is contradicting itself right now. Law no.6284 refers to the convention. Repealing it weakens this law. No one can guarantee that they won’t cancel it. This treaty is a guarantee for our women.

Nazliaka has dismissed all claims by opponents of the treaty that suggest men are arrested solely on the basis of women’s statements, but there is a preliminary injunction. No treaty article encourages divorce, violence or homosexuality. Men are not victimized. Men are drawn away from their homes in cases of domestic violence, threats or crime.

According to Turkeys We will stop femicide platform, 300 women were killed by men and 171 female deaths were suspicious.

Is it LGBTI?

After the withdrawal decision, a statement from the government communications directorate on the withdrawal noted that six members of the European Union, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia have not ratified the Istanbul Convention. And Poland has also taken steps to withdraw from the convention, citing an attempt by the LGBT community to impose its gender ideas on society.

However, there is no reference to sexual orientation in the text. Article 4/3 says: The implementation of the provisions of this Convention by the Parties, in particular measures aimed at protecting the rights of victims, must be guaranteed without discrimination on any ground whatsoever such as sex, sex, race, color, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, association with a national minority, property, birth, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, state of health, disability, status matrimonial, migrant or refugee status, or other status.

What terrifies conservatives in Turkey is Article 3 / c which describes gender as socially constructed roles, behaviors, activities and attributes that a given society considers appropriate for women and men.

Ayla Kerimoglu, sociologist and women’s rights advocate, said that the LGBTI fear injected into society may be thought to be caused by prejudice, misunderstanding or additional comments; if not one of them, it is a deliberate distortion.

She believes that a group of catalysts who feared losing families waged such a smear campaign against their phobia and attempted to manipulate society after the LGBTI issue was on the agenda more than ever.

One can’t help but wonder if fear of family is spiraling out of control or if the anxiety of not dominating women in the future is turning into LGBTI phobia and anxiety, Kerimoglu said.

As an example for Croatia, Turkey could have annotated an interpretative declaration on how Turkey understands it and will apply it in domestic law, could have been a method to solve Turkey’s problem, added Kerimoglu. .

Unfortunately, the political will took a political risk in terminating the treaty under pressure from a small but noisy group of people.

The opposition is optimistic that the Constitutional Court could announce a verdict that the convention will remain in place as ratified by parliament, amid debates over judicial impartiality in the country.

This is now a process that Turkish NGOs must follow closely so that Turkish women do not give up what they have achieved as rights against domestic violence.