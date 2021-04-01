Politics
Prime Minister Modi urges voters in Bengal and Assam in second phase of polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in West Bengal to vote in record numbers in the second phase of the assembly elections.
“Urge the people of West Bengal in whose seats the ballot is taking place today to vote in record numbers,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
In his message for Assam, Prime Minister Modi called on all eligible voters to strengthen the democracy festival by exercising their right to vote.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “The second phase of the Assam poll takes place today. Call on all eligible voters in this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote. “
PM Narendra Modi also tweeted for West Bengal and Assam in Bengali and Assamese.
Vote in progress in Bengal for 30 seats
Voting began at 7 a.m. today for 30 Assembly constituencies, including the high-profile seat of Nandigram, in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Voting is underway with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines in nine seats each in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, eight in Bankura and four in South 24 Parganas.
Long queues were observed outside the polling stations, where voting will continue until 6.30 p.m. in a context of heightened security.
More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee battles her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.
Voting begins for 39 seats in 2nd phase of Assam poll
Voting began at 7 a.m. on Thursday for 39 seats in the second phase of the assembly ballot in Assam.
The fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is decided by more than 73.44 lakh voters during the second phase.
Among the candidates for the elections in this phase are five ministers and the outgoing vice-president of the chamber.
Voting will continue until 6 p.m. as the duration has been extended by one hour to ensure strict compliance with Covid-19 standards.
Voters were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in the queues.
