LHC CJ irritated by PM helpers crossing their grounds





LAHORE:

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure with the prime minister’s special advisers and assistants attending meetings to discuss areas different from the sectors they represented.

The LHC chief judge was hearing a case in which the appointment of 16 special advisers and assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan had been challenged in court.

At the start of the proceedings, the representative of Nadeem Babar, who recently resigned from his post, said that his client had tendered his resignation.

So the petition to the extent of his client be dismissed as unsuccessful, he added.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa told the judge that the affidavit of the Prime Minister’s secretary had been submitted to the court.

The cabinet secretary, he added, was on 15-day leave. The LHC chief justice asked the cabinet secretary to submit his affidavit to the court.

After reading the affidavit of the Prime Minister’s secretary, the LHC chief justice questioned whether or not an adviser from another sector could attend a meeting called to discuss the affairs of another department.

In more detail, the CJ noted that it was normal practice for someone to be called to a meeting to get their advice on a technical matter, but after giving their advice, they were asked to leave.

The LHC chief judge clarified that “it will have its own consequences” if things continue in this way.

In earlier proceedings, Prime Minister Imran Khan, submitting his response to the tribunal, had said that “the appointment to the post of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister is the prerogative of the Prime Minister” and that “advisers have been appointed under the Constitution while the special assistants were appointed in accordance with the operating rules of 1973 ”.

The rules were established, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 90 and 99 of the Constitution of Pakistan of 1973, for the attribution and management of the affairs of the Federal Government.

“Therefore, any act done within its framework would not be considered to be in conflict with the constitution.

It was also pointed out that, while stipulating the term “Service of Pakistan” in article 260 of the Constitution, the post of Special Assistant had been excluded from the definition of those who would be deemed to be in the service of Pakistan. which showed that the function of special assistant to the Prime Minister was not foreign to the Constitution.

A petition was filed through attorney Nadeem Sarwar claiming that respondents Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Abdul Razak Dawood,

Amin Aslam, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Babar Awan, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Mirza Shahzad Akber, Syed Shehzad Qasim, Dr Zafar Mirza, Moeed Yusuf, Syed Zulifqar Bukhari, Nadeem Babar, Sania Nishtar and others were not elected members of The national assembly. they could not exercise the authority and power of the federal government which was the domain of the elected representatives of the people.

The petitioner argued that the advantages and privileges enjoyed by the defendants violated the fundamental rights of Pakistani citizens and that the appointment of binationals as special assistants and advisers was against the national interest and the defense of the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos