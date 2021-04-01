The boastful messages from Boris Johnson’s mistress Jennifer Arcuri that bypassed officials





New posts reveal how Jennifer Arcuri bypassed city hall officials by using her direct link to Boris Johnson to sign him up for his business events. The American businesswoman hired the mayor of London to office without his knowing it, according to 240 pages of emails and documents released under freedom of information laws. Ahead of the 2013 talks with Silicon Valley executives, she told officials to discuss it with Mr Johnson as he was my point of contact. At one point, Ms Arcuri was reminded to make requests to speak through her private office.

(Image: Unknown internet)

An official email said: The mayor sometimes didn’t see his newspaper and I had to reorganize the newspaper significantly to accommodate this event. Can you refrain from going directly through the mayor? In another post, Ms Arcuri wrote in a redacted subject while calling for a business visit to Israel: Dearest, can I apply to be on this mission trip in October? Come with me when we go 😉 ?? !!!!

(Image: Ian Vogler / Daily Mirror)

The case will likely be part of a Greater London Assembly investigation into whether she received preferential treatment from Mr Johnson during their affair. Ms Arcuri this week revealed to the Mirror that she was involved in a four-year relationship with the

future PM. She recounted how the couple exchanged racy texts and had sex on the sofa at her family’s home while his wife Marina Wheeler was away, the pair just 10 minutes away from being scolded by her.



Mr Johnson wonders if Ms Arcuri has been given privileged access to overseas trade missions and government grants because of their relationship. After an investigation last year, the Independent Office for Police Conduct ruled that there was no evidence Mr Johnson had committed misconduct in public office, which is a criminal offense. However, he said it would have been wise for the mayor to declare the relationship and failing to do so could have violated Nolan’s Principles for the Standards of Public Life. Boris Johnson is facing an investigation by the Greater London Authority – head of the Mayors’ Office – into allegations that his failure to disclose his relationship with Arcuri may have been a violation of Nolan principles of public life, which are contained in the code of the Mayor of London driving. Arcuri has had access to events on three high profile trade missions, although his companies do not qualify for travel. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said there was no evidence that he had committed the criminal misconduct offense in public service, but that he could have violated Nolan’s principles. Len Duvall, the chairman of the GLA oversight committee leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation will examine whether Boris Johnson behaved in a manner that is expected of anyone in this position. “It is important that we get these answers because Londoners deserve their politicians to be held accountable.” The GLA is to organize a separate investigation. It was interrupted while the IOPC Fund investigated, then delayed by the pandemic. Mr Johnson could face a legal subpoena as a witness, and failure to appear without a reasonable excuse could result in a fine or up to three months in jail. Jennifer Arcuri speaks to the Sunday Mirror Downing Street declined to comment. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister’s press secretary insisted: He acts with integrity and is honest.







