Jokowi inaugurates Serpong-Pamulang and Cengkareng-Kunciran toll roads





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo inaugurates Jalan Serpong-Cinere toll road The Serpong-Pamulang and Jalan section Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran toll road Thursday (1/4/2021). These two toll roads are part of the Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR) II toll road. “Alhamdulillah, today the Serpong-Cinere toll road for the 10.1 kilometer Serpong-Pamulang toll road and the 14.19 meter Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran toll road have been completed and can be used”, he said. Jokowi in his remarks at the inauguration which is located at the Pamulang Toll Gate, South Tangerang, watched by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube broadcast. “This toll road is part of the JORR II toll road network to complete the structure of the road network in the metropolitan area of ​​Jabodetabek,” he said. Also read: April 1, Cengkareng-Kunciran toll road and Serpong-Pamulang toll road inaugurated In addition, the two new toll roads will complement the JORR II toll road on the west side. President Jokowi said the public is eagerly awaiting the inauguration of the two new toll roads. “Mainly residents of West Jakarta and South Jakarta. Because later it can be used as an alternative to access Soekarno Hatta Airport,” said the head of state. “This will facilitate the mobility of people and resolve the congestion that has built up in Jakarta,” Jokowi said. Read also: Government does not deny Democrats in Moeldoko camp, AHY: Thank you, Mr Jokowi

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos