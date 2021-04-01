Donald Trump and Lara Trump video shot by Facebook due to ban





“ Additional content posted in Donald Trump’s voice will be removed, ” Facebook reportedly told Lara Trump in an email.

Facebook deleted a video of former President Donald Trump being interviewed by his stepdaughter Lara Trump, multiple media reported Wednesday. Donald Trump is the subject of a ban on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms, which began in the days following the January 6 riot when supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.

The interview was for Lara Trump’s online show “The Right View”. She promoted it on Instagram, according to Reuters, and then later posted a screenshot of an email from Facebook saying the video had been deleted.

“In line with the block we have placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, additional content posted in Donald Trump’s voice will be removed and will result in additional account limitations,” the email read.

Facebook spokespersons confirmed to Reuters and USA TODAY that the email was legitimate.

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, then posted the interview on Rumble, another social media network.

An advisory board for Facebook decides whether or not to allow Donald Trump to return to the platform. YouTube has reportedly said it will lift Trump’s indefinite ban once there is a decrease in the risk of violence. Twitter’s chief financial officer said in February that there were no plans to allow Trump to return to the platform, even if he runs for president again.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said last week that the former president was planning to launch his own social network.

