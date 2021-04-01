Prime Minister of Fiji thanks India for lakh of COVID-19 vaccine doses





Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their help in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed the arrival of the Maitri vaccine in the country. As part of this program, the Indian government has sent India-made coronavirus vaccines, Covishield, to Fiji. After arriving, the Prime Minister of Fiji noted that during a dark year for multilateralism, India had helped the country end the global health crisis by providing valuable vaccines to other countries. More recently, in March, vaccines made in India landed in Yemen. In a bleak year for multilateralism, you have helped put a welcome pause on pandemic politics that have kept valuable vaccines in the world’s largest and wealthiest countries, the Fijian prime minister said in a shared statement. by the Fijian Ministry of Commerce, Commerce, Tourism and Transport. Previously, Bainimarama also thanked his friend PM Modi for helping Fiji and taking a big step forward into the post-COVID-19 era. The Prime Minister of Fiji also said: “Dhanyawaad ​​for your commitment”. #LOOK: Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimaram thanks India for providing them # COVID-19[FEMININE vaccin. Il dit: «Grâce à Vaccine Maitri, l’Inde ajoute la pièce d’équité manquante à l’équation COVID. À mon ami PM Modi et haut-commissariat indien aux Fidji dhanyawaad ​​pour votre engagement envers l’humanité. pic.twitter.com/fZMgxwgMqV ANI (@ANI) 31 mars 2021 Les liens de l’Inde avec les Fidji ont repris vie en 1879 lorsque des ouvriers indiens ont été amenés aux Fidji dans le cadre du système de contrat pour travailler dans les plantations de canne à sucre. Selon le site Web du ministère des Affaires extérieures, entre 1879 et 1916, environ 60 000 Indiens ont été amenés aux Fidji. À partir du début du XXe siècle, des commerçants indiens et d’autres ont également commencé à arriver aux Fidji. Même avant l’indépendance des Fidji en 1970, l’Inde avait depuis 1948 un commissaire chargé de veiller aux intérêts des personnes d’origine indienne. PM Modi offre 1,2 million de doses de vaccin COVID au Bangladesh Plus tôt, lors de sa visite de deux jours à Dhaka, le Premier ministre Narendra Modi a offert le 27 mars 1,2 million de doses de vaccins contre le coronavirus au Bangladesh. Le Premier ministre Modi, qui se rend dans le pays voisin lors de son premier voyage dans un pays étranger depuis l’épidémie de coronavirus, a remis une boîte de représentation à son homologue bangladais Sheikh Hasina en tant que symbole du cadeau indien de doses de vaccin au Bangladesh. Il a également remis une clé de représentation de 109 ambulances à Hasina. Le PM Modi a également offert un châle Pashmina et une vieille vidéo de Sheikh Mujibur Rehman des archives indiennes à Sheikh Hasina. Dhaka: Le PM Narendra Modi remet un objet de représentation au PM du Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina comme symbole du don de l’Inde de 1,2 million de doses de vaccin COVID. pic.twitter.com/0nYN2hrwI9 ANI (@ANI) 27 mars 2021 Crédits image: @ FijiPM, @ MCTTTFiji-Twitter







