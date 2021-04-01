Pakistan should apologize to Bangladesh for army ‘genocide’ in 1971, says Husain Haqqani





File photo of Pakistani academic and former diplomat Husain Haqqani | Wikimedia Commons

Dhaka: A former Pakistani diplomat said Islamabad should issue a “formal apology” to the people of Bangladesh for the “genocide” committed by its military in 1971, according to media reports.

Bangladesh – formerly known as East Pakistan – split into an independent nation in 1971 after a war between Bangladeshi freedom fighters, backed by India, and Pakistani forces.

Officially, three million people were killed and thousands of women were raped during the nine months of war.

“The army’s reaction in the form of the imprisonment of Sheikh Mujib (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and the initiation of genocide against the Bengalis. To date, no apology has been presented… an apology is the most courteous thing, ”said Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2011, on Wednesday, quoted by The Daily Star newspaper.

“The Pakistani people should urge their government to issue a formal apology to the Bangladeshi people for all the atrocities committed by the Pakistani army in 1971,” he said at a virtual conference titled “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: An Iconic Leader of People’s Struggle for Freedom ”Monday.

The internationally renowned Pakistani scholar now lives in the United States, according to the official Bangladesh news agency Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Stressing that then East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) was the “Golden Goose” of the Pakistani ruling elite because most of the currency was earned there, the former envoy said feudal Pakistani rulers did not consider never the Bengalis as equals.

Pakistan’s ruling elite were not ready to cede power to the then elected representatives of East Pakistan after the Bangabandhu party, Awami League, won in the 1970 national elections, Haqqani said during the election. event jointly organized by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Belgium. and Luxembourg, and Mission to the European Union in Brussels.

Haqqani, who currently works as a senior researcher and director for South and Central Asia for the Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute, said Bangabandhu belonged to the same league of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, BSS news agency reported.

Bangabandhu, he said, “is one of the greatest emerging leaders in South Asia and a great leader in world history, and an iconic figure in the struggle for freedom that the world has known. throughout the 20th century.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen joined the conference virtually as the main guest, while Bangladesh Ambassador to Brussels Mahbub Hassan Saleh moderated it.

Momen said it was expected that for the genocide committed by its military in 1971, Pakistan would issue a formal apology on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence this year.

Although Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a last-minute message on this occasion, unfortunately he did not apologize for the genocide committed by the Pakistani army on unarmed Bengali civilians in Bangladesh in 1971, did he declare.

In a letter to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheik Hasina on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence, Pakistani Prime Minister Khan said: “We would like to strengthen our existing ties with brother Bangladesh and build new ones for our generations. futures, as we think. the destinies of our two peoples are intimately linked. “

Without mentioning anything about the liberation war or the atrocities committed by the Pakistani army, wrote Khan, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujib and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh recall “the far-sighted vision of reconciliation and of the friendship between our two peoples, so dearly cherished. by the leaders of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan remains a sincere partner in the full realization of this vision ”.

Bangladesh celebrated its 50th anniversary of independence on March 26.

