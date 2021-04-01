Trump may be gone, but his greatest achievement is still with us.





I’ve been trying to figure out Matt Gaetz’s sex trafficking / teenage prostitution / Deep State / DOJ extortion / Newsmax / Tucker Carlson scandal for many hours. I admit that I am largely lost, beyond the fact that it took me back to an all too familiar recent past: one in which a lot of outrageous things happen at the same time, all the time, and his work is of Scooby-Doo the path to the truth. A moment when the alleged perpetrator responds to serious allegations by flooding the area with unlikely counter-charges, which in this case include inadvertently incriminating and deeply specific confessions about the lack of photographic evidence of himself with child prostitutes, then also a predictable stream of bizarre QAnon gibberish claiming that all of this proves a bigger plan of QAnon gibberish for eventual world domination.

The part of me that has to waste brain cells on elected officials who commit alleged criminal acts of grotesque predation, then turn around and throw counter-allegations and deranged distractions, rightfully hoped for a break in 2021. But while Trump does not is no longer there to flood the area with shit, as Steve Bannon has characterized all of the media strategy of the eras, it looks like we’re going to tear down the stables for the rest of our journalistic lives. (For what it’s worth, and if you feel like braving the rabbit hole, the Washington Post’s Philip Bump explains Gaetz’s chaos here.)

Long after Donald Trump has been banned from most respectable media discourse, the media will nonetheless be compelled to engage in the elaborate choreography he presented on day one of his presidential candidacy: scandal report, then report on distractions from scandals. Attempt to unearth the truth from pointless and reckless claptrap, then face criticism for paying attention to fake stories as if a US Congressman credibly accused of preying on minors is a story that doesn’t should not be continued. As Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham prove with each passing week, public scandal and scandalous backlashes are the new governance. And in that sense, the crisis that Trump fomented in the GOP, as Amy Davidson Sorkin put it after the riot on Capitol Hill in January, has barely begun. It was like the most Trumpist politics for four long years which was simply a crazy communication strategy, a communication strategy that ends up outweighing everything else, including an important political discussion of existential crises like a global pandemic and the crushing of income inequalities. It consists of doing nothing, building nothing, repairing nothing, but fomenting mistrust in reality, in media reporting on reality, in institutions based on reality, from government to the forces of the order through Fox News figures who are generally inclined to take your side. As we waste another precious day trying to piece together what the heck Matt Gaetz is saying and why it matters, QAnon throws another Pizzagate soccer ball, delighted with his eternally forgery-proof message that whatever Gaetz is accused, it all does. part of the plot. As a poster on a QAnon bulletin board explained on Tuesday night, when the scandal erupted, this type of setup or smear campaign is consistent with evil. [deep state] will try to destroy all his opponents in any way possible. See ALL of the false accusations against the GOAT DJT. Evil accuses the good of what they themselves do.

This adventure of choosing your own version of reality is hardly limited to the purely political aspects of this week. A central theme of Derek Chauvins ‘defense attorney Eric Nelsons’ opening statement on Monday as Chauvin was on trial for the murder of George Floyd was the reliability of the 9-minute video we all have. vue, which was aired for jurors. Nelson therefore argued that a video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd as he pleads for his life captures only part of the story. In Nelsons recounting, what the video fails to capture is that the crowd forcing the police to stop was actually a threat to Chauvin:

the crowd started to get angry. But here is what you will see and hear too; you will see and hear the conversation between the officers behind the squad car. The crowd is not aware of what they are saying and what they are doing. You will learn that several spectators, including [Donald Williams] and [Genevieve Hansen], they became increasingly angry with these officers. As the crowd grew, apparently too, their anger increased. And remember, it’s not just what officers see in front of them. There are people behind them, there are people across the street, there are cars stopping people who are screaming. There is a growing crowd and what the officers perceive to be a threat.

This is the most deceptive of deviations: don’t believe what you see in the video. The crowd, the angry mob threatening the police, were the real perpetrators of the violence. Don’t believe what you see with your eyes, what we have all seen with our eyes. Do not believe the testimony of several witnesses who say that they were genuinely imploring the police to stop what they considered to be an act of murder. None of this is credible. Believe what we tell you to believe.

Part of the joy of being free from Donald Trumps reminding almost every hour that nothing was true if he didn’t punish him, and that everything was a plot to trap and trap him by dark enemies who plotted forever his demise, lay in the hope that things could become concrete again. Science is back. The candor is back. The facts are coming back. Maybe journalism could go back to disclosing the truth instead of judging it. And yet, it is now clear that morally bankrupt people and legitimately horrible people will always find ways to fight the truth with inconvenience, and the crazier their claims, the more likely they are to find a receptive audience for both. in the right-wing media and in the media. the shadow national industrial complex. As long as these people hold political office, the press will be forced to engage in their wacky, wacky dreams, and the public will be forced to blossom in the morning wondering who Matt Gaetz is, why he matters, and if indeed the dark Department of Justice. officials extort the entire Gaetz clan for $ 25 million.

Don’t shoot the messenger, America. We hate this shit as much as you do. There is a simple solution that never elects another professional manufacturer again, but this train may have left the station. In the meantime, you are not alone. And the best thing to do when prevaricating fraudsters lie to you is not to doubt your sanity or slip into the torpor of those who may know despair. Instead, remember that’s the plan, get rid of the crap. Reorient, sigh, rinse and repeat.

