Wage hike for millions of people as minimum wage rates rise

Around two million of the UK’s lowest paid workers will receive a ‘well-deserved’ pay rise from Thursday with increases in the statutory minimum wage.

Workers urged to check their pay packages as the national living wage rises 2.2% to 8.91, the equivalent of over 345 per year for a full-time employee, and will be given to 23 and 24 years old for the first time.

The Living Wage Foundation said workers who paid the so-called voluntary real wage will receive 1,150 more in the coming year, and 3,800 in London, compared to those at the statutory rate.

The ministers said the increase means that a full-time worker earning the national living wage will earn 5,400 more per year than in 2010, and that it will particularly benefit workers in sectors such as retail, hospitality and cleaning and maintenance.

Boris Johnson said it would be a welcome boost for UK families.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The National Minimum Wage and Living Wage have increased every year since their introduction, supporting the lowest wages, and despite the challenges we have faced recently, this year will be no different.

“This is why we are offering a well-deserved pay rise to two million people, which will be a welcome boost for families across the UK.

“To make sure the next generation is not left behind, everyone over 23 will also be eligible.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “In these toughest years we are protecting workers by putting more money in the pockets of the UK’s lowest paid.

“To support our next generation of workers, we’ve also lowered the living wage age threshold to 23, giving even more people the security of a living wage.

“This increase will help millions of families across the country, while also supporting businesses as we prepare to safely reopen our economy and rebuild better after the pandemic.

“I urge all workers to check their pay to make sure they are getting what they are entitled to, and I remind employers that they have a duty to pay the correct wages.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We know that the past year has been very difficult for businesses and families across the country. This salary increase will help employees gradually reopen the economy and put more people back to work. of people.”

The increases are from 8.72 to 8.91 per hour for workers over 23; from 8.20 to 8.36 for 21-22 year olds; from 6.45 to 6.56 for 18 to 20 year olds; from 4.55 to 4.62 for those under 18; and from 4.15 to 4.30 for apprentices.

Mike Hawking of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said: “The pandemic has shown the urgency to take action to tackle the injustice of in-work poverty and move towards real wages.

“Today’s boost is needed, but as we start to recover from last year’s impact, too many workers find minimum wage increases are being canceled due to social security inadequate, insufficient hours available to them and high housing costs. “

Laura Gardiner, director of the Living Wage Foundation, which sets the voluntary rates for Real Living Wage – currently 10.85 hours in London and 9.50 outside the capital – said: “The introduction of the National Living Wage made it possible a solid wage increase over the minimum wage for workers, and it is welcome to see the government continue to commit to ambitious increases.

“However, there is still a substantial gap between this wage rate and that based on the cost of living, as national living wage workers have fallen by billions of pounds compared to the actual living wage over the past five years.

“The number of employers joining Real Living Wage has continued to grow, even during the pandemic, as companies recognize the benefits of a healthy and motivated workforce.

Bryan Sanderson, chairman of the Low Pay Commission, which recommends statutory rates, said: “This week’s increase is our first step towards the government’s goal of two-thirds of median earnings.

“This is an increase in real terms, which means that an hour of work can buy more than it could last year at the start of the pandemic. The level of the new rate, however, also reflects the need to protect workers against job losses. “

The commission said its best estimate of the national living wage rate in 2022 was 9.42, but that is subject to more uncertainty than usual and is subject to change.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Those who now expect a decent pay rise have been disappointed with the government’s promised decision to row upwards.

“TUC analysis shows that one in three key workers earn less than 10 an hour. This can make it difficult for them to pay their bills and put food on the table.

“Ministers must raise the minimum wage by 10 hours an hour to prevent millions of workers from living in poverty.”