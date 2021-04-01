Biden Invites Modi to Climate Summit, Kerry Plans Visit to India | Indian of the world

NEW YORK US President Joe Biden has invited 40 heads of state, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join him for the World Leaders Climate Summit to be hosted by his administration on April 22-23.

Other leaders, including Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Prime Ministers Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and Lotay Tshering of Bhutan, were also invited to the virtual meeting to highlight the urgency of action to fight against climate change, the White House said on March 26.

European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have also been invited.

Just like Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Leaders’ Climate Summit will highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow.” , said the White House.

The virtual summit will be televised live for people around the world to watch the proceedings.

Biden made the fight against climate change a mainstay of his foreign and domestic policies, and one of his first actions when he took office in January was to get the United States to join the Accord. of Paris on climate change.

The summit aims to position Biden, and the United States, as a world leader in meeting the challenge of climate change and strengthening its stature.

“At the time of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement to limit the damage caused by climate change,” said the United States. White House.

Biden called on all U.S. government agencies to find ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harness green energy.

He appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry to be his international envoy for climate change, reflecting the high priority he has on his agenda.

He is reaching out to Chinese and Russian leaders, whom he has severely criticized for their human rights record and international rivalry with the United States, to work together on the climate agenda despite their differences.

Biden wants countries around the world to take action to limit emissions to a level that would limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius “to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” the White House said.

“The president urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to explain how their countries will also help boost climate ambition.”

India will be under pressure from the United States to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by being presented as the world’s third emitter of greenhouse gases after Beijing and Washington.

However, this picture is misleading because, on a per capita basis, US emissions were almost nine times that of India.

An Indian emitted only 1.96 tonnes of greenhouse gases in a year, while an American was responsible for 16.56 tonnes.

Despite all the postures and preaching, Biden or climate change activists in the United States are not going to lower the per capita emissions of the United States to near the Indian level while demanding that India reduce its global emissions .

India is already promoting green energy to eventually phase out fossil-fueled electricity and is reportedly working on a net emissions reduction target by 2050.

The Climate Summit will be Modi’s second multilateral virtual meeting with Biden. Earlier this month, Biden and Modi were joined by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugo of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia at a Quad summit.

India West reports: Prior to the summit, Kerry plans to visit India in early April. Kerrys’ visit to India is part of US planning for Glasgow, he said in February, according to reports.

Other US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have spoken of working closely with India on climate change. In July last year, Blinken said common global challenges could not be resolved without India under the deal, reports noted.

Earlier in March, the Quad leaders’ summit also hosted by Biden set up a climate task force, one of the goals of which is to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement, including maintaining achievable a temperature limit prescribed by Paris.