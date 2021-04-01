Jokowi inaugurates the JORR II Serpong-Cinere toll road





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formalized the operationHighwaySerpong-CinereSeksi IRuas Serpong-Pamulang Thursday (1/4). The toll road is constructed for 6.5 kilometers (km). Jokowi also inaugurated the 14.19 km Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road. Both toll roads are part of the Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR II) toll road network. “This morning the Serpong-Cinere toll road for the Serpong-Pamulang section and the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road are completed and ready for use,” Jokowi said at the road’s inauguration ceremony. toll, Thursday (1/4).

According to Jokowi, the two toll roads will complete the structure of the road network in the metropolitan area of ​​Jabodetabek. Therefore, this toll road segment can be an alternative for the community, especially those who live in West Java and South Jakarta, to get to Soekarno Hatta Airport. “This toll road will speed up mobility, solve traffic jams and speed up the mobility of commuters in Jakarta and other cities around Jakarta, as well as smooth distribution of goods to various areas crossed by toll roads,” said said Jokowi. With this fluid mobility, Jokowi claims that the Serpong-Pamulang toll road and the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road will save time. In addition, logistics costs also have the potential to decrease. “I ask the local government to make this infrastructure an advantage and an important capital to attract investment. More investment will come and open the widest possible employment opportunities,” Jokowi explained. [Gambas:Video CNN] For your information, the Serpong-Cinere toll road consists of two sections. For Section II it will link Pamulang-Cinere and currently the process is still 86 percent. Section II Pamulang-Cinere will later be linked to the Cinere-Jagorawi toll road and the Depok-Antasari toll road. PT Cinere Serpong Jaya will undertake this toll road operation with a construction cost of IDR 2.1 trillion. At the same time, the construction of the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road is divided into four sections, namely I Kunciran-Tirtayasa section for 2.04 km, section II Tirtayasa-Benteng Betawi for 3.52 km. Then section III Benteng Betawi-H Sastranegara is 6.57 km long and section IV H Sastranegara-SS Benda is 2.06 km long. The construction process of the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road is currently 94.08%. The section will be managed by PT Jasa Marga Kunciran Cengkareng (JKC) with a construction cost of IDR 1.96 billion. The Cengkareng-Batuceper-Kunciran toll road will be equipped with five toll gates (GT), namely the Kunciran GT, Tirtayasa GT, Buaran Indah GT, Tanah Tinggi GT and Husein Sastranegara GT. In addition, it is also equipped with 3 interchanges (SS) namely SS Kunciran, SS Belendung and SS Benda. (aud / agt)













