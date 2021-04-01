Development of Gilgit Baltistan





According to press reports, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved a multi-billion package for the socio-economic recovery of Gilgit Baltistan. The sources believe the recovery package for the region would include infrastructure, roads, electricity, environmental protection and tourism promotion projects. However, details of the development plan will be revealed during PM Khan’s visit to the region.

If the state puts the region high on its priority list and equips it with essential services and infrastructure, Britain can become a great economic boon for all of Pakistan alongside the people of the region. The region is ideal for creating a network of economic and infrastructural investments. All of GB is blessed with the beauty of nature. The literacy rate is high. With minor help from the government, these people can transform their region into a booming economic hub. If the government can develop the sectors mentioned above, the inhabitants will not only experience inclusion in the national framework; they will also benefit from economic empowerment.

There is no doubt that the region attracts a large number of tourists every year, both local and foreign. However, the tourism industry in Britain is below average. The government needs to develop a detailed capacity building plan to make the tourism industry stand out in the region. Likewise, GB is known for its fruit orchards. The authorities should also consider it as a sector that can generate significant revenues for the state and citizens. There is a lack of processing and packaging units in the area. Likewise, improving the skills of those associated with GB’s cottage industry can also play a decisive role in poverty reduction.

While the development package can do wonders for the region, the sad reality is that climate change is affecting the region in unimaginable ways. Therefore, carrying out appropriate environmental feasibility studies and including provisions in all environmental safeguard plans should be a priority to ensure that the region does not lose its peculiarities and natural beauty.

