A group of pro-Trump students will launch a history program. He could get a COVID-19 boost





A national group of students with close ties to former President Donald Trump have announced a new curriculum that they say will fight left-wing prejudices in classrooms and teach students what he calls an exact version and inspirational story of American history.

Turning Point USA says its new Turning Point Academy initiative will train thousands of educators across the country to use its upcoming program and help transform the way our young people perceive freedom, government and free enterprise.

The group is capitalizing on controversial debates over American history that have become more prominent in recent years, and Turning Points’ efforts are part of a backlash largely pushed by conservatives to what they see as lessons from. biased and revisionist class. But the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on parenting education decisions could also factor into such efforts: Turning Point is explicitly targeting home students at a time when the pandemic is sparking increased interest in home schooling .

The news is not necessarily surprising. Turning Point USA has obvious ties to Trump and the nationwide crackdown on Project 1619, a series of New York Times Magazine articles that put slavery at the center of the American experience and narrative. Turning Points founder and chairman Charlie Kirk served on the 1776 Commission, a group formed by Trump last year to promote what Trump called patriotic education and to counter the influence of the 1619 Projects. This commission produced a report at the end of its administration downplaying the role of slavery in the founding of America and criticizing the influence of left-wing academics on historical studies. President Joe Biden knocked out the 1776 Commission and deleted its report from the White House website on the first day of his term in office.

The Turning Point news indicates that the debate sparked by Trump, the 1776 Commission, and others has grown and not faltered, regardless of Washington’s lack of statutory authority to control decisions about school curricula.

School curricula today promote a false narrative about America instead of celebrating its remarkable achievements and core values: free people, free enterprise and free speech, the group said. This anti-American ideology threatens to destroy the institutions and the freedom of our country.

This criticism in general is familiar. So what is the potential role of the pandemic in all of this?

The Turning Points announcement also markets the program directly to parents who home teach their children, homeschool parents and states that it will be available at no cost. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked extensive debate on the extent to which parents dissatisfied with the response of traditional public schools to the pandemic will seek different education options for their children in the long term, including home schooling.

Data from the EdWeek Research Center survey indicated an increase in the number of parents home-schooling their children last year. Data recently released by the US Census Bureau indicates something similar, although the survey that reports this trend was adjusted last year to distinguish between e-learning and home schooling.

There are important questions about the sustainability of this trend, as schools return to normal operations and many parents adjust their lives accordingly and seek to re-enter the workforce.

Nonetheless, as this trend survives the pandemic, the Turning Points program could find a market among parents who have switched to home schooling and don’t like what they have seen from public schools in recent years. regarding their response to COVID-19, history program, or both.

Turning Point said it plans to release the new program in the fall. The group did not respond to Education Week questions.

Turning Point hosted former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at its public events, and Kirk has previously said he sees education as a key issue.

Jonathan Zimmerman, education historian at the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania, said the Turning Points initiative also taps into the long-standing sense that public schools, rather than creating a civic culture and democratic unifying, often lead to bitter struggles over the values ​​and problems of the political corner. which some parents would rather avoid than try to win in these schools.

The pandemic, he added, has underscored this desire in education and beyond.

Also lived in a time, accelerated by the pandemic, when more and more people have the power to withdraw from these debates, Zimmerman said. Don’t like what your school is doing? Stay home and use the Kirks program.

The power to expose students to different ideas

Zimmerman added that this option can be productive, as it can sometimes calm heated debates. Yet he also argued that such debates and conflicts can be salutary and necessary, even as the pandemic exacerbates political polarization.

History is a dialogue. History is not set in stone, Zimmerman said. We don’t let kids discover the little secret when they enter the bedroom.

There’s a demonstrated market for what Turning Point is working on.

Prager University, a nonprofit group co-founded by conservative writer and talk show host Dennis Prager that produces videos on topics like immigration and Islam, has promoted its materials in the schools. The group also launched PragerU Educators and Parents. Critics say PragerUs products present a false view of events twisted by conservative political animosity.

Meanwhile, groups like the Discovery Institute and the recently launched Parents Defending Education fought back what they called the counterproductive encroachment of identity politics in classrooms, a concept that the Commission’s 1776 report also critical.

The distinctive role of Turning Points as a student group: The group has chapters in K-12 schools in addition to colleges and universities, its influence on this issue remains to be seen.

A recent shift in this area has been less attention given to key leaders in U.S. history and more attention to the legacy of systems and concepts such as slavery and protests, Yohuru Williams said. , founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of Saint-Thomas. in St. Paul, Minnesota, studying civil rights and black power movements. But he said the general conflict in this area was far from new.

Before, they were personalities or were carried by personalities and theories of great men of history. Now it comes to the teaching of slavery and the protests, Williams said. It is really an extension of the culture wars.

Earlier this year, a group of academics and other experts proposed a new set of national guidelines for civics and history teachers. Among other things, this effort aims to chart a kind of middle path for teachers to walk amid political conflicts and turmoil around the ideals of the Americas and their past.

This desire for some sort of synthesis between different factions clashing over interpretations of America has arisen during recent debates over Project 1619 and the 1776 Commission.

In an Education Week op-ed piece, Rick Hess argued that if he opposes versions of American history that rely heavily on whitewashed accounts of silver dollars and cherry trees he said that too often many people in education reflexively define America as a bad guy.

American history is a messy, troubled, but ultimately empowering story of a people struggling to live up to our founding ideals. This tension is at the heart of American history, wrote Hess, director of educational policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

Williams said educators should be careful not to prioritize the efforts of people like Kirk with little or no experience or knowledge of the school curriculum with overly serious analysis, lest they ultimately help maintain the status quo. Yet he also said that it was important to expose students to such ideas in the right context: the purpose of the class is to expose students to diverse positions. An informed electorate thinks critically.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman has pointed out that he opposes what the 1776 Commission produced and the general view of American history promoted by people like Kirk. But he added that those who oppose Kirk should refrain from simply rejecting his efforts or insulting him.

Instead, they should say: Here’s what’s inaccurate, distorted, or needs more proof about anything Turning Point produces, Zimmerman said. Let’s try to show the skills that we are teaching.

