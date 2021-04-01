A new WHO-China report on the origins of COVID, a little more of the old runaround

On Tuesday, a long-awaited joint report from the World Health Organization and Beijing provided no answer on the origins of the virus emanating from China that has killed 2.7 million people so far. Mankind desperately needs the truth, but the Chinese Communist Party is giving the world the trick.

Meanwhile, China is conducting dangerous lab research on how to manipulate viruses naturally found in the animal world to make them deadly to humans and target specific ethnicities.

The United States and 13 other countries, including Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada, immediately discredited the WHO-China report. China had banned international scientists from collecting data, inspecting laboratories, reviewing medical records and having unsupervised interviews with Chinese scientists. The WHO has also given China a veto over the content of the reports.

Even before the report was released on Tuesday, a global group of epidemiologists and other scientists looked at it because WHO investigators had to trust the information Chinese authorities chose to share with them.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, loath to displease China, diplomatically described the report as not broad enough.

The report argues that the virus likely spread from bats to another animal species (yet to be identified, despite testing thousands of species), and then jumped naturally to humans living in Wuhan city.

A fluke of nature that coincidentally happened in China’s only city with a maximum-security research lab investigating viruses. Dr Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doesn’t buy it. The most likely scenario, he says, is that the virus has escaped from the Wuhan lab. A mountain of circumstantial evidence supports this idea.

Scientists at the Wuhan Institute collected virus samples from bat caves, including the virus most similar to the cause of COVID-19. While testing the bug, the scientists infected mice that had been genetically engineered to have lungs similar in some ways to humans.

In the fall of 2019, just before the outbreak, the Wuhan Institute took its viral data offline, according to the MIT Technology Review. The institute is up to the task.

The WHO-China report rejects a laboratory leak as extremely unlikely, calling laboratory accidents rare. It’s laughable. Our own centers for disease control and prevention have experienced several near misses. Viruses can escape from laboratories onto workers’ clothing or accidentally infect a worker. In 2018, staff at the US Embassy in Beijing alerted the State Department to security concerns at the Wuhan Institute, but China has resisted international surveillance.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that most signs point to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the source of COVID-19.

Although Pompeo suggests an accident, Chinese researchers admit their goal is biological weapons. The United States must prepare for this threat. Biological warfare is a top priority for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Defending against this must be a top priority for the United States.

Yet the Poles in Washington are complacent. The United States does not have a comprehensive surveillance testing system. When laboratories test samples for routine medical reasons, they must also randomly sample new viruses and bacteria invisibly invading the country. This will alert the nation, instead of leaving it caught off guard and suddenly flooding emergency rooms with patients with an unknown disease.

The CARES law, passed last March, only provides $ 500 million for surveillance testing, a 1 / 60th token of 1% of the trillions spent in response to COVID last year. Poles in Washington prefer to spend money on favorite causes, such as performing arts centers and the rescue of high-spending state and city governments.

The WHO-China report tells us almost nothing. But the information disseminated about biological weapons research in China is a wake-up call that our political leaders should heed.

Instead, some Democrats attacked Redfield, insisting that blaming the pandemic on a lab in China has put an eye on people of Asian descent. It’s absurd. Hate crimes against Asian Americans are deplorable, but the US government should not be dissuaded from seeking the truth about the current pandemic and the future risks of viral research in China.

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York.