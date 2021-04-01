Inspired by PM Modi, Kerala resort owner takes political plunge for BJP in Neyyattinkara





In 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Thiruvananthapuram as part of his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, he stayed at the station named The Udaya Samudra, owned by Rajashekharan Nair. In a brief conversation that ensued between them, PM Modi advised Nair to open a resort in Gujarat. His offer? “Free electricity and land!” Nair was surprised at first but politely declined his offer and told him he wanted to stay in Kerala and develop the very place where his roots are. “Modi ji appreciated by the vision,” said Nair, whose infrastructure chain had grown the tourism and hospitality segment in the state. Five years later, when the Prime Minister returned to Kerala and stayed in the Udaya suites in Shankhumukham, he recalled his previous meeting with Nair. “It was certainly a heartwarming gesture on his part,” the entrepreneur said in an exclusive conversation with Republic. The Udaya Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel in Nair is currently Kerala’s largest beach resort with 225 luxury rooms and ISO 9001-2000 certification. But what a lot of people don’t remember is the state of the place before Nair decided to build The Uday Samudra. “Ten years ago the resort was a deserted patch of beach with hostile terrain and rocky areas used for quarries. It was once a hub for all anti-social activity, until Rajashekharan Nair made it the pride of Kovalam. says Rajan, 56, from Kovalam. The plunge of the Nair poll Now the BJP has presented him as a candidate in Neyyattinkara constituency. Asked about his vision for the constituency, Nair said he would create a strong system to implement all central government programs here. “Neyyattinkara has long been a traditional workplace. So it has been easy for many political movements to take root deep here. However, the region is in a phase of crisis. Modern initiatives for employment need to be implemented here. Skill Park, which would. have helped thousands of young people find jobs and training, it is nowhere to be found. My vision is to make Neyyattinkara a model riding, “he said. Nair is also determined to develop the Eeratinpuram tourism project to global standards, making an electric automobile manufacturing hub and rebuilding the collapsed health sector in the region. Asked why he joined the BJP, the entrepreneur said the party recognizes people’s merits and skills. “The BJP is not a political party that chooses money over a candidate’s skills or creative intent towards the people. Those who aim to serve the nation will not join any political party other than the BJP.” , did he declare. Asked why he is not impressed with other parties, he laments that the old established parties that run the state for several terms have lost sincere leaders like in the good old days. “The predecessors of the current LDF and UDF leaders, if they had any money, it was work they did and earned outside of politics. But now a lot of people have come. joined the Left Front with the sole objective of making money, ”he added. claims. Nair added that political parties hinder development and have become an obstacle for entrepreneurs. “That’s the reason

why industrial development has stagnated in Neyyattinkara for years. I am here to change that, ”said the business mogul, known for his philanthropy as well as the establishment and maintenance of various parks in Thiruvananthapuram.







