PM seeks climate finance for Pakistan and other states





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on major economies to pursue a holistic approach to climate change and galvanize support finance for Pakistan and other vulnerable countries braving the climate challenge. advance and galvanize supportive funding for responsible countries like Pakistan, which are doing their best to reduce emissions, the Prime Minister wrote in his article in The Times, a UK national daily.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Global Climate Risk Index ranked Pakistan eighth among the countries most vulnerable to climate impacts, with the frequency and intensity of climate disasters steadily increasing over the decades. Since 2000, Pakistan has lost 9,989 lives, suffered economic losses worth $ 3.8 billion and witnessed 152 extreme weather events, all triggered by climate change, he wrote.

He stressed that if Pakistan does not contribute to this global climate change and emit less than one percent of global carbon emissions, it is determined to be part of the global solution by pushing the growing economy towards a more green, cleaner and weaker. carbon future. The Prime Minister said adaptation to climate change remains a challenge, forcing investment in early warning systems, climate protection of flood-prone infrastructure, establishment of disaster management networks between countries and collaboration with local communities. He said Pakistanis’ spending on climate change was already threateningly hovering around 6% of the annual federal budget, a figure set to rise further as the impacts start to bite. Pakistanis’ commitment and all these efforts to tackle the global climate must now be bolstered with climate finance and green investments, he said.

He said that inevitable climate change adaptation comes with acute economic costs, adding that with increasing impacts, Pakistan’s adaptation finance needs have been estimated at $ 7-14 billion annually. Amid a human and economic disaster of COVID-19, he said, the COP26 summit in Glasgow was essential as it offered a rare opportunity to address these challenges through understanding, collaboration and cooperation.

He recalled that in 2015, an analysis indicated that developing countries would need around $ 400 billion in climate finance assistance to move towards low-carbon development paths. He lamented that the decline in the clean energy transition ironically coincided with the inability of developed countries to deliver the $ 100 billion / year in climate finance pledged by 2020 – a commitment that remains low on delivery. effective.

Unless there is a debt relief program for countries in the South and improved global climate finance leveraging clean investments in these regions, the default pathways fueled by fossil fuels will remain unchanged and l he priceless opportunity for a clean energy transition will disappear, he said.

Imran Khan stressed that Pakistan was testing a natural obligation linked to sovereign debt to bring innovation to this dialogue, but that there was still much to do. He expressed his intention to go to the COP26 in Glasgow with hope and optimism to present the positive actions of Pakistanis for the climate. Imran Khan mentioned that the monsoon season in Pakistan is about both hope and fear. Hope because the rains irrigate Pakistan’s farmlands and cool cities after the intense heat of summer. The fear that the rains will overwhelm us, burst river banks and cause urban flash floods, he said.

He recalled that last summer Pakistan experienced the heaviest rains in a century, with an unprecedented cloud explosion leaving much of the sprawling metropolis of Karachi inundated, leaving thousands homeless. and over 100 deaths. Pakistan is used to dealing with heavy monsoon rains, he said; However, 2020 has been unexpectedly intense, with scientists saying the situation will become more common as the planet warms.

The prime minister said his government has launched plans to shift by 2030 60% of the energy mix to clean carbon-free energy and 30% of transport to green electric mobility.

This clean energy shift is complemented by our ambitious vision to plant 10 billion trees, with $ 650 million deployed to plant the first 3.3 billion by 2023 and, thus, aiming to restore over a million hectares of carbon-absorbing forests, he said.

He mentioned that Pakistan is the only country in the world to have an expanding mangrove forest which has helped to increase the carbon-rich ecosystem by 300 percent over the past decades and now bring it to more than a half. -million acres over the next three years. My government has put its trust in nature-based solutions, with the associated benefit of creating 85,000 new green jobs in the past year alone, he said.

The prime minister said the Green Stimulus program included expanding the coverage of the country’s protected areas to 15% of the land area and 10% of the marine area by 2023. During the pandemic, t he said, the government has announced 15 new national parks covering more than 7300 m2. km of land – all acting as carbon sequestration zones in nature. He also said the investment was underway to protect farmers through climate-smart agriculture to deal with growing climate unpredictability. Imran Khan said Pakistan reflects the glory of nature with its high mountains and lush valleys, gushing rivers and burgeoning mangroves.

But as the glaciers melt and the rains become erratic and unpredictable, my people are suffering. Climate change is already upon us and we are living in the era of forced adaptation, he said.

He pledged that Pakistan would fight for a deal that provides a secure climate future for its citizens and the world. They deserve nothing less and they will not settle for anything less, he concluded.

