Race report ‘serves interests of people who want to deny problem of racism’, says Muslim Council of Britain





The Muslim Council of Britain has accused the authors of a government racial report of helping people who want to deny racism is a problem. The organization warned The report risks undermining confidence in government among the British over two million Muslims by refusing to recognize institutional racism as the cause of all the conflicts we see today. He is now calling for a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the reasons Islamophobia was left out of the investigation. The i policy newsletter cut through the noise The 264-page document, released on Wednesday by the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities, revealed that Britain is not institutionally racist and argued that inequalities are related as much to social class as to Ethnicity. A spokesperson for the Muslim Council said I: Whether Britain rolls back, or the authors of this report rolls back the structures of institutional racism, does not help the cause of the fight against racism. He added: We think the scope was very limited, and this led to an outcome that does not serve the interests of any individual, but people who want to deny racism are a problem. The group said it welcomed the suggestion to create new bodies to investigate wage and health disparities between ethnic groups, but added that the community’s response is that it is quite insulting not to take into account the institutional roots of racism. We give everyone a chance, if someone says they want to investigate and really want to consider the perspective of the communities they are trying to represent, everyone deserves a chance said the spokesperson. But this is a very serious problem laundering and it sort of ignored the many views that were in the public sphere for a long time. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> A woman symbolically covers her eyes as she takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest last year (Photo: AP) The lengthy report, commissioned following the protests of the last few summers of Black Lives Matter, should be redone by truly independent people who have no predisposition to a certain way of thinking, argued the group representative. The government is said to have a policy of refusing to meet with the Muslim body, which represents more than 500 mosques and Islamic groups. The Council is now asking the Prime Minister to meet with its newly elected Secretary General, Zara Mohammed, to discuss their issues with the committee’s findings. It does a disservice to minority communities. If they are to build meaningful trust with them, a real intrinsic examination of our society must take place, which does not see institutional racism as the main driver of racism, the spokesperson said. This called into question the level of trust we should place in government organizations on these issues.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos